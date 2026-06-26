How One Of NBC's Most Infamous Flops Became Part Of The Marvel Universe

NBC's short-lived "Manimal" hasn't exactly made its way into the superhero TV series hall of fame, but a one-episode crossover meant the campy 1980s series technically became a part of the Marvel multiverse. "Manimal," which premiered in September 1983 and ran for just one season, followed shape-shifting crimefighter Dr. Jonathan Chase (Simon MacCorkindale), who possessed the power to transform into any animal. Chase used this ability to protect the innocent and aid the police in solving crimes.

Despite some transformation sequences that were impressive for their day, if a little disturbing, "Manimal" turned out every bit as corny as its premise suggests. Amid low ratings and a poor critical reception, "Manimal" was canceled after just eight episodes. However, MacCorkindale reprised the role of Jonathan Chase years later for a crossover with a long-forgotten corner of the Marvel Universe. While "Manimal" was an original series created by Glen A. Larson and Donald R. Boyle, Larson would later go on to develop "Night Man," a TV adaptation of the comic "The Night Man."

Originally a Malibu Comics property, under their Ultraverse imprint, Night Man joined the Marvel Universe — or, at least, a distant offshoot of it in Marvel's vast multiverse — when Marvel Comics purchased Malibu Comics in 1994. In a 1998 episode of "Night Man," the series' titular superhero crossed paths with Jonathan Chase for a team-up adventure. Chase's transformations were now realized with CGI, rather than "Manimal's" eye-catching practical effects, but the crossover gave "Manimal" one last moment in the spotlight.