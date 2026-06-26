How One Of NBC's Most Infamous Flops Became Part Of The Marvel Universe
NBC's short-lived "Manimal" hasn't exactly made its way into the superhero TV series hall of fame, but a one-episode crossover meant the campy 1980s series technically became a part of the Marvel multiverse. "Manimal," which premiered in September 1983 and ran for just one season, followed shape-shifting crimefighter Dr. Jonathan Chase (Simon MacCorkindale), who possessed the power to transform into any animal. Chase used this ability to protect the innocent and aid the police in solving crimes.
Despite some transformation sequences that were impressive for their day, if a little disturbing, "Manimal" turned out every bit as corny as its premise suggests. Amid low ratings and a poor critical reception, "Manimal" was canceled after just eight episodes. However, MacCorkindale reprised the role of Jonathan Chase years later for a crossover with a long-forgotten corner of the Marvel Universe. While "Manimal" was an original series created by Glen A. Larson and Donald R. Boyle, Larson would later go on to develop "Night Man," a TV adaptation of the comic "The Night Man."
Originally a Malibu Comics property, under their Ultraverse imprint, Night Man joined the Marvel Universe — or, at least, a distant offshoot of it in Marvel's vast multiverse — when Marvel Comics purchased Malibu Comics in 1994. In a 1998 episode of "Night Man," the series' titular superhero crossed paths with Jonathan Chase for a team-up adventure. Chase's transformations were now realized with CGI, rather than "Manimal's" eye-catching practical effects, but the crossover gave "Manimal" one last moment in the spotlight.
How Manimal and Night Man joined the Marvel Universe
You probably shouldn't expect to see either Jonathan Chase or Night Man enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon. Despite their relative obscurity, though, Night Man's entry to the Marvel Universe — and, by extension, "Manimal's" inclusion in that universe — is an interesting and unlikely story.
Comic book sales were hitting a slump in the mid-1990s. While this was certainly affecting the big publishers — prompting Marvel to sell off the film rights to several major characters, including Spider-Man and the X-Men — the impact was even more severe on smaller publishers like Malibu Comics. In the mid-1990s, as DC Comics started eyeing up the prospect of acquiring Malibu Comics, Marvel swept in and bought the publisher themselves.
Malibu Comics characters have faded into obscurity since the company's acquisition by Marvel. Initially, though, Marvel attempted to keep Malibu Comics' Ultraverse going, relaunching several titles, including "The Night Man." Malibu's Ultraverse was subsequently designated Earth-93060 in the Marvel Comics multiverse.
Via "Night Man," Glen A. Larson brought both "Manimal" and consequently his other short-lived 1983 sci-fi series, "Automan" — about an AI-generated holographic superhero — into the Marvel Universe. While "Night Man" and "Manimal" enjoyed a direct crossover, pitting the heroes of both series against a time-traveling Jack the Ripper, the second episode of "Manimal" featured events that were also seen on an episode of "Automan." This means that all three series share one continuity. Unofficially, this universe has been dubbed Earth-83930 by Marvel Comics fans.