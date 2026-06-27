The FBI Audition That Made Series Creator Dick Wolf Change The Character To Fit The Actor

Generally speaking, TV crime dramas haven't delivered positive representation of Arab and Muslim individuals, frequently reducing them to harmful "terrorist" stereotypes and/or relegating them to the background. But when Wolf was crafting his main cast for "FBI," he wanted the lead heroes to represent the real world and felt that it was important to incorporate a character like OA after meeting Zaki. "There are Muslim FBI agents who speak Arabic," he told TV Insider. "It's terrific to have Zeeko as a role model for inclusiveness."

Portraying a character so contradictory to decades of Islamophobia on TV is a huge deal for Zaki, who hopes to make a difference in how general audiences view Muslims. "It's great how we're portraying the race and religion of this character," he shared with Variety in 2019. "We're not shoving it down your throat. It's just something that exists because it's the reality of the situation. Normalizing it and making it not a big deal is reverse psychology on the audience, whether it's in America or some parts of the world that feel a certain way about Arab American Muslims."

With the "FBI" Season 8 finale in the books and Season 9 slated to premiere later this year, Zaki's OA continues to serve as a valuable crime-fighter who defies longstanding TV stereotypes.