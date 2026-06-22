10 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Your Friends & Neighbors

Few current TV shows are as consistently entertaining and addictive as "Your Friends & Neighbors." Created by Jonathan Tropper and already renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV, this dark-comedy-slash-campy-drama series alternates between belly laughs and genuine tension as it follows Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Jon Hamm), a wealthy hedge fund manager whose life unravels after a power move from his boss (Corbin Bernsen) pushes him out of the industry. Forced into a rental home and facing few prospects of employment at his former income level, Coop leverages his relationships with his wealthy Westmont Village neighbors into a new career as a burglar.

With some of the sharpest writing on Apple TV, "Your Friends & Neighbors" turns Coop's journey into a tragicomic examination of the eccentricities, absurdities, and moral failings of America's economic elite, led by an infuriatingly charismatic antihero who steals from the rich to enrich himself. The show's giddy accumulation of twists and screeching turns along a precipitous narrative has already made it a sensation, and, with Season 2 having just recently wrapped up, it's more than likely that a lot of fans may be in want of something to fill the gap until Season 3 comes along. To that end, we've put together a list of 10 great shows to watch if you like "Your Friends & Neighbors" — ranging from fellow comedy-strewn crime thrillers to similarly-themed dramas to other showcases for Jon Hamm's acting chops.