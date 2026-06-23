10 Dr. Carter Episodes Of ER That Every Fan Of The Pitt Has To Watch

If you only recently discovered Noah Wyle through his Emmy-winning turn as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on "The Pitt," then sooner or later, you're going to get the same recommendation: Watch "ER."

TVLine has already made the case for why you should binge all 15 seasons of the NBC classic, currently streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. But if you don't have 331 hours to spare, consider this a shortcut: 10 essential Dr. John Carter episodes that capture some of Wyle's finest work and chart the character's evolution from idealistic medical student to accomplished physician.

Any exploration of Dr. John Carter's journey should begin with the pilot ("24 Hours") and end with the series finale ("And In the End..."), the bookends of one of television's most memorable character arcs. But since those selections are a little too obvious, we've left them off this list.

What follows are 10 episodes from the middle of Carter's journey — the triumphs, setbacks, heartbreaks, and hard-earned lessons — that best explain why the character remains one of television's most beloved doctors.