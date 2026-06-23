10 Dr. Carter Episodes Of ER That Every Fan Of The Pitt Has To Watch
If you only recently discovered Noah Wyle through his Emmy-winning turn as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on "The Pitt," then sooner or later, you're going to get the same recommendation: Watch "ER."
TVLine has already made the case for why you should binge all 15 seasons of the NBC classic, currently streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. But if you don't have 331 hours to spare, consider this a shortcut: 10 essential Dr. John Carter episodes that capture some of Wyle's finest work and chart the character's evolution from idealistic medical student to accomplished physician.
Any exploration of Dr. John Carter's journey should begin with the pilot ("24 Hours") and end with the series finale ("And In the End..."), the bookends of one of television's most memorable character arcs. But since those selections are a little too obvious, we've left them off this list.
What follows are 10 episodes from the middle of Carter's journey — the triumphs, setbacks, heartbreaks, and hard-earned lessons — that best explain why the character remains one of television's most beloved doctors.
'Dr. Carter, I Presume' (Season 3, Episode 1)
Before he made the move to emergency medicine, Dr. John Carter pursued a career in surgery. The Season 3 premiere opens on the Fourth of July — the same holiday depicted in "The Pitt" Season 2 — which also happens to be Carter's first day as an intern. And on that day, he's handed the daunting task of filling in for Benton as the ER's surgical consult.
At first, Carter is more than a little cocky, convinced that covering the ER is beneath him. But after he botches a central line and forces Benton to step in and place a chest tube himself, his confidence is shattered — just as he's about to begin an overnight shift.
Before long, he's flailing in a trauma, asking for someone to call a doctor. That's when Carol reminds him that he is the doctor now, a needed reality check that forces him to stop second-guessing himself and take charge.
The hour, which follows Carter through a grueling 36-hour shift that ends on the evening of July 5, offers a glimpse of the doctor he was before becoming one of County General's steadiest hands.
'Exodus' (Season 4, Episode 15)
It's one of the very best mass-casualty episodes in "ER" history — and our first real preview of the leader Carter would become. County General's ER must be evacuated after workers from a chemical plant track benzene throughout the department. Anspaugh and Greene are out of town, Weaver is among those felled by the toxin, and Doug is trapped in an elevator with Carol and a young girl in kidney failure. That leaves Carter to take charge of patient care amid a mass evacuation, whether he's ready or not.
What's more, Wyle, already a deft performer, finds a new gear here as both Carter and the series begin inching toward a future with him at the center — even if neither knows it yet.
'The Good Fight' (Season 5, Episode 8)
Aside from Benton, there's an argument to be made that Carter's most formative relationship was with med student Lucy Knight. Introduced in Season 5, Kellie Martin's beloved character challenged Carter in ways few people ever had. More often than not, Lucy was the one in the right, exposing some of the flaws lurking beneath Carter's golden-boy exterior.
This hour paired Lucy with an off-duty Carter for a wild goose chase across Chicago in search of a man whose young daughter desperately needed a blood transfusion. After seven episodes of locking horns, their tension finally comes to a head — and by the end, they've reached a new understanding of each other. Not that either one would stop challenging the other.
'Be Still My Heart' & 'All in the Family' (Season 6, Episodes 13 & 14)
Yes, we're cheating. But if you've seen "Be Still My Heart," you already know there's no universe in which we're separating it from "All in the Family." And if you haven't? Clear your schedule before pressing play.
This is widely considered the best two-parter in the medical drama's 15-season run. Part 1 doesn't center Carter, per se, but by the time he falls to the floor after being stabbed with a cake knife by Lucy's schizophrenic patient Paul Sobriki (played by David Krumholtz, in a role that'll make you forget all about his turn as Bernard the Elf in "The Santa Clause"), you'll understand why there was no ignoring this one.
Fact is, these episodes mark the end of Carter's innocence. It's not exactly a spoiler to reveal here that Carter survives, or else this would be where Wyle's "ER" journey ended. But the trauma he endures fundamentally alters the course of his life, setting in motion storylines that would define the character for years to come.
Part 2 also brings the Carter-Benton relationship back to the forefront, as the surgeon races to get to his former mentee after learning he's hanging on by a thread. No matter how many times we've seen it, we still get goosebumps watching Benton — a character who rarely shows how much he cares — come barreling down the stairs, pushing everyone aside to get to Carter.
When Wyle visited TVLine offices in February 2025, he marked the 25th anniversary of the iconic two-parter by sharing a memorable anecdote about Carter's reaction to being stabbed — a story that only deepened our appreciation for the performance (see above).
'May Day' (Season 6, Episode 22)
Even if "Be Still My Heart" and "All in the Family" hadn't recently brought the Benton-Carter relationship back into focus, the scene shared by Wyle and Eriq La Salle in the Season 6 finale, "May Day," would've hit just as hard for anyone who'd been watching "ER" from the beginning.
Though Carter survives, he's left with both physical and emotional wounds. Unable to cope with the lingering pain, he begins self-medicating with fentanyl — a decision that ultimately sets him on a destructive path. His secret is eventually discovered by Abby Lockhart (played by Maura Tierney), who alerts Drs. Greene and Weaver that one of their doctors has a serious drug problem.
That eventually sets the stage for Carter and Abby's friendship, one that would become one of the most important relationships in either character's life. But first, it's up to Benton to force Carter to accept that he needs help and must submit to a mandatory stint in rehab to save both his life and his livelihood.
Benton follows Carter out of County and into the street, where Carter takes a swing at his mentor before breaking down in tears. But rather than respond in anger, Benton, in a rare display of vulnerability, pulls Carter into an embrace for the first time.
'The Letter' (Season 8, Episode 20)
Some would argue this is a Dr. Greene episode. After all, it begins with Carter reading a fax from Dr. Corday informing County General that her husband died peacefully in his sleep during a family vacation to Hawaii — events that play out in the following hour, "On the Beach," one of the most devastating episodes in "ER" history.
But "The Letter" is ultimately Carter's coronation. It's where he succeeds Greene as the beating heart of both "ER" and the emergency department at its center. It's where he "sets the tone."
The passing of the torch becomes even more apparent when Carter retrieves Greene's stethoscope and places it around his own neck. Moments later, he finds himself relaying the same speech to med student Michael Gallant (played by Sharif Atkins) that Dr. Greene once gave him. By the end of the hour, the changing of the guard is complete.
'Makemba' (Season 10, Episode 10)
Carter's most impactful love story comes out of left field, emerging after the physician born with a silver spoon in his mouth spends half a season in Kisangani, a war-torn region of Africa, and discovers a new sense of purpose that would reshape his future. There, he meets Makemba "Kem" Likasu (portrayed by Thandiwe Newton), a French-Congolese AIDS worker with whom he begins a whirlwind romance.
Though the Africa storyline spans four seasons — beginning in Season 9 and culminating in a guest appearance by Wyle in Season 12, following his exit as a series regular the year prior — "Makemba" is the chapter that changes everything. Not only is Kem introduced, but we also learn that she's carrying Carter's child.
Love them or hate them together, the hour single-handedly sells you on Carter and Kem as a couple while laying the groundwork for virtually every major Carter storyline from here on out.
'Midnight' (Season 10, Episode 21)
"ER" earned 124 Primetime Emmy nominations and 23 wins during its 15-season run, including a victory for Outstanding Drama Series in 1996. Wyle, meanwhile, received five consecutive nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor between 1995 and 1999.
But had Emmy voters still been paying attention, they might have nominated him for Outstanding Lead Actor in Season 10 — particularly if they'd seen "Midnight." After a half-season of buildup, it was finally time for Kem to give birth to her and Carter's son, Joshua. Instead, the couple is dealt an unimaginable tragedy. When Carter realizes the baby is no longer kicking, he rushes Kem to the ER, where they learn Joshua has no heartbeat. Kem must then endure labor knowing their son will be stillborn.
Naturally, both parents are devastated. But while Kem is free to grieve openly, Carter feels compelled to stay strong for his partner — as much as he can, at least.
Then, during a brief moment away from Kem's bedside, Carter finds Jack (played by Michael Gross) waiting in the hallway. He immediately goes to his father like a child, breaking down in his arms as Jack holds him. It's a tragic embrace not unlike one they probably shared before, when Carter's brother died of childhood leukemia. It's one of the finest performances of Wyle's career — perhaps surpassed only by Dr. Robby's breakdown in Season 1 of "The Pitt."
'Ruby Redux' (Season 11, Episode 19)
One of Wyle's earliest standout arcs came midway through Season 2, when Carter, still an overly ambitious surgical resident, oversaw the care of Helen Rubadoux, an elderly woman whose husband, Ruby (played by the late, great Red Buttons), wasn't ready to let go. Carter offered false hope about Helen's prognosis — not because he was trying to spare Ruby additional pain, but because he was sick and tired of Ruby treating him like his own personal physician. And because Helen wasn't a candidate for a study overseen by Dr. Vucelich, whom Carter was eager to impress, he treated and streeted her, placing her in a nursing home. There, she quickly took a turn for the worse and later passed away.
Nine years later, Carter was an ER attending — the physician everyone on the floor looked up to. He was also just weeks away from deciding to leave Chicago for Paris to be with Kem when Ruby was rolled into the department.
Ruby remembered Carter, but Carter didn't remember Ruby. It was only after obtaining Helen's chart from records that the doctor's memory was jogged. In the end, he offered Ruby a heartfelt apology, owning up to his mistakes while urging the ailing octogenarian to forgo a high-risk heart surgery and instead spend his remaining days living on his own terms, not bedridden in a county hospital.
Though Carter's farewell in the Season 11 finale might have made a longer list — if only for his parting words to Abby, Neela, and Ray — it's Wyle's fourth-to-last episode as a series regular that truly brings his time at County full circle, with a terrific performance opposite Buttons to boot.
'Old Times' (Season 15, Episode 19)
Carter returns to Chicago in Season 15, Episode 16 — aptly titled "The Beginning of the End" — but it isn't until the closing moments of the hour that viewers learn why he's back. The episode ends on the alarming image of Carter receiving dialysis, and in the following episode, he reveals to Dr. Catherine Banfield (played by Angela Bassett) that he's returned to the States in need of a kidney transplant. He lost one kidney after being stabbed by Paul Sobriki, while the other is failing due to an infection he contracted in Africa.
Two weeks later, Carter is admitted to Northwestern, awaiting a kidney transplant, and receives an unexpected visit from Benton, who is now on staff and ultimately oversees his operation. What Carter doesn't know — and perhaps never will — is that the kidney came from a young man whose care was overseen by his former colleague Doug Ross (George Clooney), while the organ donation itself was facilitated by Doug's now-wife and Carter's fellow former colleague, nurse-turned-transplant coordinator Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies).
The hour brings three of Wyle's former castmates back to the show that made them stars, gives him new scenes opposite his greatest scene partner, and secures Carter's future with a successful transplant — even if it doesn't necessarily guarantee him a storybook ending.