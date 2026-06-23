Why The Way Home Never Explained How The Landrys' Time-Traveling Pond Actually Works

While writing the series finale of Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home," co-showrunner Alexandra Clarke compiled a list of all the unanswered questions she needed to address in the last episode, but here's one query you won't find on her list: What are the origins of the Landrys' time-traveling pond?

For four seasons, viewers watched Kat, Alice, and the rest of the Landry (and Landry adjacent) clan jump back and forth through time, uncovering new secrets about their family's complicated history with each journey. It's understood that the pond takes each diver where they need to go, and words like "magic" have been loosely thrown around on occasion, but the show never actually explained how this big, wet time machine actually works. And it was never going to.

"It takes away from the magic," co-showrunner Heather Conkie tells TVLine. "It makes it too sci-fi to know the origins of the pond. It feels more special if it remains a mystery itself. I think that's not our show."

Clarke echoes her mother's sentiment, adding, "I think our show is unique in that it's a very traditional, multi-generational family drama — but it also has this pond. It's there as a tool for healing, a tool to gain different perspectives perhaps of a shared tragedy, or gain perspective on another era of your family and what they went through in order to come back and bring your own family back together. That's the purpose of the pond for us. It was never about why is the pond is the way it is. It was more about how the pond can help this family. If we'd gone the route of dissecting why the pond is the way it is, as mom just said, it would have skewed a bit too sci-fi. It also would have felt like the magician revealing their tricks."