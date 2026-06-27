Chicago Fire Star Monica Raymund Directed Several Episodes Of An Acclaimed Crime Drama

Raymund is far from a novice when it comes to directing. She made her TV directorial debut on an episode of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2018, and went on to helm single episodes of shows throughout the early 2020s. Before joining the "Dexter" franchise, Raymund notably directed multiple episodes of "Chicago Fire" creator, Dick Wolf's, CBS police procedural, "FBI." Raymund first worked on Season 2, Episode 13, and later directed the Episode 19 crossover between "FBI" and "Chicago P.D."

Back in 2020, when the cross-network installment aired, Raymund told Wolf Entertainment that she loves the high-pressure nature of directing. "My ego gets out of the way and all that matters is getting the essential moments — it is my job to tell the story," she said. "When the clock is ticking or problems arise, my adrenaline starts pumping and my artist cap is tightly fastened to my brain and I become utterly obsessed with crafting the world of the place. That is when I am most at peace — telling the story."

Raymund returned to the world of "FBI" twice, directing Season 3, Episode 14 in 2021 and Season 6, Episode 11 in 2024. Now a seasoned pro both in front and behind the camera, Raymund has been part of multiple successful television franchises.