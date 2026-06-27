Chicago Fire Star Monica Raymund Directed Several Episodes Of An Acclaimed Crime Drama
After Monica Raymund finished saving lives in NBC's "One Chicago" universe, she directed numerous episodes in the popular "Dexter" franchise. Best known for playing paramedic and firefighter, Gabriela Dawson, on "Chicago Fire," from 2012 to 2019, and appearing on "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med" during that period, Raymund has built a substantial resume as a director since leaving the series.
In 2025, Raymund helmed four episodes of the "Dexter" spin-off series, "Dexter: Resurrection," taking charge of Season 1, Episodes 3, 4, 7, and 8. Like its predecessor, "Dexter: Resurrection" has earned a hefty amount of praise from critics, holding a 95% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes after its first season. Just before that, Raymund directed two Episodes 3, 4, 7, and 8 of "Dexter: Original Sin" Season 1 — which aired from late 2024 to early 2025. Although "Dexter: Original Sin" was canceled, the prequel is still widely appreciated by "Dexter" fans.
Monica Raymund directed TV shows before the Dexter spin-offs
Raymund is far from a novice when it comes to directing. She made her TV directorial debut on an episode of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2018, and went on to helm single episodes of shows throughout the early 2020s. Before joining the "Dexter" franchise, Raymund notably directed multiple episodes of "Chicago Fire" creator, Dick Wolf's, CBS police procedural, "FBI." Raymund first worked on Season 2, Episode 13, and later directed the Episode 19 crossover between "FBI" and "Chicago P.D."
Back in 2020, when the cross-network installment aired, Raymund told Wolf Entertainment that she loves the high-pressure nature of directing. "My ego gets out of the way and all that matters is getting the essential moments — it is my job to tell the story," she said. "When the clock is ticking or problems arise, my adrenaline starts pumping and my artist cap is tightly fastened to my brain and I become utterly obsessed with crafting the world of the place. That is when I am most at peace — telling the story."
Raymund returned to the world of "FBI" twice, directing Season 3, Episode 14 in 2021 and Season 6, Episode 11 in 2024. Now a seasoned pro both in front and behind the camera, Raymund has been part of multiple successful television franchises.