What Happened To CBS' Planned NCIS: Red Spin-Off Series With John Corbett?

"NCIS" has produced several spin-offs since its premiere in 2003, but one planned entry never moved forward. In 2013, "NCIS: Red" was slated to become the franchise's next spin-off after "NCIS: Los Angeles" aired the backdoor pilot episodes "Red" and "Red 2." Focusing on the traveling agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Red Team, the series was set to star John Corbett as Roy Haines, Kim Raver as Paris Summerskill, and Scott Grimes as Dave Flynn — all of whom were introduced on "NCIS: Los Angeles."

However, the proposed series never received a full order from CBS. After the news broke, then-CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler addressed the situation and stood by the decision to reject the series. "Sometimes [spin-offs] work and sometimes they don't," she told Digital Spy. "Protecting [the franchise] was really important."

At the time, the outlet reported that CBS would consider re-doing the "NCIS: Red" pilot with a new cast. Yet that never happened, and CBS ultimately shifted its focus to other "NCIS" spin-offs.