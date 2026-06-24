Casting News: The Boys Star Joins Invincible, Monarch Spin-Off Adds Game Of Thrones Alum, And More

Jack Quaid is moving from one Prime Video superhero show to another: The star of "The Boys" will lend his voice to the upcoming Season 5 of "Invincible." Series creator Robert Kirkman broke the news at Prime Video's Annecy showcase on Wednesday. ("Invincible" also earned an early Season 6 renewal.)

Quaid will play Gravitator/Chris, a gifted engineer who uses his skills to steal before crossing paths with superhero Invincible. Steven Yeun stars in the animated series as Invincible, aka Mark Grayson, the son of powerful superhero Omni-Man who develops powers of his own. J.K. Simmons co-stars as Omni-Man, aka Nolan Grayson, with Sandra Oh as Mark's mother Debbie. Season 4 debuted on the streamer in March.

Quaid played vigilante Hughie Campbell on "The Boys," which wrapped up a five-season run on Prime Video last month. (Check out our series finale recap.) He also starred as Brad in the Paramount+ animated spin-off "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and voices Clark Kent/Superman on Adult Swim's "My Adventures With Superman."