Absolute Batman Animated Series In The Works With Scott Snyder As Showrunner

One of the best-selling comic book series in recent years is coming soon to a screen near you: "Absolute Batman" is officially being developed as an adult animated series, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios announced Thursday at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Scott Snyder, writer of the "Absolute Batman" comics, will serve as executive producer and showrunner of the highly anticipated project, which "boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans," according to the studios' official description. Nick Dragotta, the artist behind "Absolute Batman," will also serve as a producer.

"Absolute Batman" reimagines Bruce Wayne "as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power and corruption, one good person can change the world. No manor, no money... all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you're left with is something absolute."

The "Absolute Batman" comics have sold more than 6 million copies since the series' initial release in 2024, and it was named one of the 10 best-selling comics of 2025.

The animated series is not yet attached to a network or streaming platform.