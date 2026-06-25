Absolute Batman Animated Series In The Works With Scott Snyder As Showrunner
One of the best-selling comic book series in recent years is coming soon to a screen near you: "Absolute Batman" is officially being developed as an adult animated series, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios announced Thursday at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
Scott Snyder, writer of the "Absolute Batman" comics, will serve as executive producer and showrunner of the highly anticipated project, which "boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans," according to the studios' official description. Nick Dragotta, the artist behind "Absolute Batman," will also serve as a producer.
"Absolute Batman" reimagines Bruce Wayne "as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power and corruption, one good person can change the world. No manor, no money... all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you're left with is something absolute."
The "Absolute Batman" comics have sold more than 6 million copies since the series' initial release in 2024, and it was named one of the 10 best-selling comics of 2025.
The animated series is not yet attached to a network or streaming platform.
Warner Bros. is also developing an anime Joker series and a kids' show for Krypto
And "Absolute Batman" wasn't the only major Gotham-related announcement at Annecy on Thursday. Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, and SOLA Entertainment have also greenlit "Joker: Laugh Riot," an adult anime series starring Batman's most twisted nemesis.
"When Batman is murdered, the Joker launches a ruthless crusade through Gotham's underworld to find the killer who took away his greatest adversary," reads the official description. "But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer towards vigilante than villain, Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn't know who he is." The series is being executive-produced by Jim Krieg and directed by Yashuro Aoki.
Now for a complete change of pace: Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are also developing an untitled kids' series centered around Krypto the Superdog.
"When he's not hanging out with Superman or Supergirl, Krypto tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes who live down the block, and they soon discover he's a ball of destructive, lovable energy worse than any of them!" reads the official description. "As he follows them into misadventures and poorly laid plans, Krypto's pure nature slowly ends up redeeming them, whether they want it or not. C.H. Greenblatt is on board as executive producer.
Neither of these projects are attached to a network or streaming platform.
Which of the three new shows above are you most excited to check out? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.