Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Gordon Cormier Addresses His Season 2 Growth Spurt: 'Aang Is Almost A Completely New Person'

It's been more than two years since the first season of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" dropped on Netflix, but you might think it's been even longer when you first see Aang in Season 2, now streaming.

"You shot up like a bamboo sprout!" Suki remarks when she and Aang are reunited in the premiere, a nod to actor Gordon Cormier's considerable growth spurt since we last saw him on screen. Gordon, now 16, was only 12 years old when cameras started rolling on Season 1.

"To me, he's always a baby — he's our baby," showrunner Christine Boylan tells TVLine. "We try to play everything very grounded, human, and real. Suki hasn't seen Aang since Kyoshi Island, so when she sees him, he really has had a growth spurt. Through Suki's point of view, we get to say a thing that the audience might be feeling. It's important to us to have the character's voice, what's authentic to them, and have the audience kind of meet the characters where they are, then they take that journey together. So Suki is being very truthful in that moment."

Adds showrunner Jabbar Raisani, It's funny, even when we're doing ADR for Season 1, Gordon's voice had dropped. I was like, 'Oh, your voice has changed, my friend.' So we knew it was coming. We're not trying to hide it. We're growing, and we have real humans that we're making the show with, so let's lean in."