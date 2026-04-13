Avatar: The Last Airbender's 15 Best Episodes, Ranked

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is one of the best animated shows of all time. The Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko-created Nickelodeon series aced the macro and the micro of epic fantasy adventure to such an outstanding degree — with such care for the fundamentals of narrative structuring, world-building, visual storytelling, and character development — that it remains a cultural phenomenon two decades later, soon to get a Season 2 of its Netflix live-action adaptation.

Given how bold, propulsive, thoughtfully-written, and just plain fun the show is for the near-entirety of its three seasons, picking out highlights is an exceptionally tough task. This list goes about it by trying to hone in on the strongest front-to-back episodes — to the deeply mourned exclusion of numerous iconic moments. Really, with "Avatar," even a top 30 would have to leave out deserving stuff.