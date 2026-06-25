Save The Dates: Emmy Rossum Serial Killer Drama, 50 Cent's Fightland, And More
Hulu has released a trailer for the Emmy Rossum crime drama "Furious."
The eight-episode series, which hails from Elizabeth Meriwether ("The Dropout," "Dying for Sex," "New Girl"), stars Rossum as FBI agent Alice Black, who is "on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer," per the official logline. "Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur."
Lola Petticrew ("Say Nothing"), Scoot McNairy ("Halt and Catch Fire"), Quincy Tyler Bernstine ("Power"), and Jake Lacy ("All Her Fault") co-star.
"Furious" premieres Monday, July 27, with its first three episodes. One new episode will then debut each Monday through Aug. 31.
In other scheduling news...
* Starz has released a new teaser trailer for the "Fightland," from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Premiering Friday, July 31 at 9 p.m., "the series delivers a gripping story of redemption, betrayal, and brutal ambition in and out of the ring, where family dynamics aren't always what they seem," following "a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion (Howard Charles, "The Musketeers") who returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he thinks betrayed him." Nicholas Pinnock ("For Life") and Deborah Ayorinde ("THEM") co-star.
* Netflix has released a full-length trailer for 10-episode comedy "The Hawk." Premiering Thursday, July 16, the 10-episode comedy centers on Will Ferrell's Lonnie Hawkins, "2004's number one golfer, who struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic," according to the synopsis. Rounding out the ensemble are Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, and David Hornsby.
* TNT has released a trailer for "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" Season 2, premiering Sunday, August 2 at 9 p.m.:
* "JAŸ-Z In 8," an eight-part docuseries in which director Rick Rubin ("McCartney 3,2,1") sits down with JAŸ-Z to discuss his music, lyrics, life experiences, and creative process, will premiere this fall on HBO. Watch a teaser trailer: