Save The Dates: Emmy Rossum Serial Killer Drama, 50 Cent's Fightland, And More

Hulu has released a trailer for the Emmy Rossum crime drama "Furious."

The eight-episode series, which hails from Elizabeth Meriwether ("The Dropout," "Dying for Sex," "New Girl"), stars Rossum as FBI agent Alice Black, who is "on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer," per the official logline. "Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur."

Lola Petticrew ("Say Nothing"), Scoot McNairy ("Halt and Catch Fire"), Quincy Tyler Bernstine ("Power"), and Jake Lacy ("All Her Fault") co-star.

"Furious" premieres Monday, July 27, with its first three episodes. One new episode will then debut each Monday through Aug. 31.