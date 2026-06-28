15 Best TV Plot Twists Of All Time, Ranked

A proper plot twist is a punch to the gut. One minute, you're happily watching your favorite TV show, and the next, your jaw is on the floor because a trusted ally turned out to be a villain, a beloved character died, or the entire story suddenly took on a different meaning. That's the stuff of legend.

Some twists mess with time. Some recontextualize everything that came before. Others send a series in a bold new direction or force viewers to see characters from a completely new perspective. And the best linger with the audience forever.

What are some of the best twists, you ask? Well, we've reached deep into the recesses of our brains to extract the best plot twists in TV history, ranked. Yeah, literally hundreds of staggering plot twists exist, but these are the ones that have stayed with us the longest. And yes, the final entry is indeed shocking. Let's dive in.