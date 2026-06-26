Why Chet From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar

Season 1 of the "Yellowstone" spinoff "Dutton Ranch" introduces a host of new characters to the Paramount+ franchise, and fans can likely recognize some of the actors. Among them is Hart Denton, who plays Chet Davis. A 10 Petal Ranch hand and eventual foreman, Chet has an ill temper that results in his firing. Chet's death in "Dutton Ranch" Episode 6 cuts his arc short and proves that no character is safe in the show's first season.

There aren't too many well-known projects in Denton's filmography as of now, but those who have watched enough TV should recognize him from at least one series. Three years after making his on-screen debut in one episode of FX's "Lethal Weapon," Denton appeared on the popular Netflix drama "13 Reasons Why." Viewers will remember him as the snobbish high school jock Dean Holbrook in Season 3, which aired in 2019.

Outside of TV, Denton has featured in a few lower-level movies, such as the 2023 Dylan Sprouse-led comedy "The Duel," in which he played Kevin. The same year, Denton co-starred in the romance film "American Cherry" — a love story about two wayward teenagers.