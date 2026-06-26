Why Chet From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar
Season 1 of the "Yellowstone" spinoff "Dutton Ranch" introduces a host of new characters to the Paramount+ franchise, and fans can likely recognize some of the actors. Among them is Hart Denton, who plays Chet Davis. A 10 Petal Ranch hand and eventual foreman, Chet has an ill temper that results in his firing. Chet's death in "Dutton Ranch" Episode 6 cuts his arc short and proves that no character is safe in the show's first season.
There aren't too many well-known projects in Denton's filmography as of now, but those who have watched enough TV should recognize him from at least one series. Three years after making his on-screen debut in one episode of FX's "Lethal Weapon," Denton appeared on the popular Netflix drama "13 Reasons Why." Viewers will remember him as the snobbish high school jock Dean Holbrook in Season 3, which aired in 2019.
Outside of TV, Denton has featured in a few lower-level movies, such as the 2023 Dylan Sprouse-led comedy "The Duel," in which he played Kevin. The same year, Denton co-starred in the romance film "American Cherry" — a love story about two wayward teenagers.
Hart Denton appeared on a popular CW show: Riverdale
Denton also showed up on one of our favorite CW shows, "Riverdale," which arguably remains his most notable project to date not named "Dutton Ranch." From 2018 to 2021, he portrayed the deceitful and mysterious character Chic — a serial killer posing as Betty's (Lili Reinhart) brother. Over his 13 episodes in "Riverdale" Seasons 2 through 5, Denton takes on a layered character arc defined by Chic's traumatic past.
Back in 2018, Denton told Teen Vogue how important joining the cast of "Riverdale" was for him. "I was the quintessential struggling artist who had less than a dollar in his account and couldn't afford to print out the sides to take to the audition and had to memorize it on my phone," he recalled. "And then my life changed in a matter of three days. It's been a whirlwind, and the most amazing thing I could ever ask for."
Denton's time on "Dutton Ranch" was short-lived, but his newest high-profile TV role should draw more attention to his previous involvement on shows like "13 Reasons Why" and "Riverdale." Now that Denton has another acclaimed series under his belt, time will tell if "Dutton Ranch" leads to more acting opportunities.