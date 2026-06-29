Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind Clarifies Oreana Jackson's Age

Don't let the fact that "Dutton Ranch" rebel Oreana Jackson is dating a high schooler fool you. Natalie Alyn Lind has confirmed she's actually older than Carter (Finn Little), which explains why the weed-loving hothead never attends class.

"A huge part of our storyline is that my character is supposed to be years older than Finn's," Lind told People. "My character is supposed to be 24, and his character's supposed to be 19."

The signs were there from the get-go, but they were difficult to spot. In Episode 2, Oreana collects Carter from school and tempts him away from algebra with a six-pack so they can hang out and shoot guns. Oreana also has a degree in business and agricultural science, indicating that she's been to college. Despite this, fans still believe Oreana is a teenager.

"I always find it really funny when [fans are] like, 'She's supposed to be playing high school.' I'm like, no, not really, but you'll see more about that later," Lind added. "I feel like — hopefully, fingers crossed — Season 2 will be able to dive more into her background and her story to show who she is as a person."