Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind Clarifies Oreana Jackson's Age
Don't let the fact that "Dutton Ranch" rebel Oreana Jackson is dating a high schooler fool you. Natalie Alyn Lind has confirmed she's actually older than Carter (Finn Little), which explains why the weed-loving hothead never attends class.
"A huge part of our storyline is that my character is supposed to be years older than Finn's," Lind told People. "My character is supposed to be 24, and his character's supposed to be 19."
The signs were there from the get-go, but they were difficult to spot. In Episode 2, Oreana collects Carter from school and tempts him away from algebra with a six-pack so they can hang out and shoot guns. Oreana also has a degree in business and agricultural science, indicating that she's been to college. Despite this, fans still believe Oreana is a teenager.
"I always find it really funny when [fans are] like, 'She's supposed to be playing high school.' I'm like, no, not really, but you'll see more about that later," Lind added. "I feel like — hopefully, fingers crossed — Season 2 will be able to dive more into her background and her story to show who she is as a person."
Natalie Alyn Lind teases a maturer side to Oreana Jackson in Dutton Ranch Season 2
"Dutton Ranch" Season 2 is officially happening, so there will be more opportunities for the show's creators explain why Oreana is the way she is. Natalie Alyn Lind believes her character acts youthful because she was robbed of a wholesome childhood — but don't mistake her rebelliousness for foolishness.
"I think my character is very smart. She allows people to see the side of her that she wants them to see," Lind told Collider. "That's all I'm actually going to say. I'm going to quit speaking. I need to make it to Season 2, so I'm going to leave it at that."
Lind also noted that the relationship between Oreana and Carter signifies him growing into a man on "Dutton Ranch." Oreana, meanwhile, wants to rage against the machine because she grew up being told how to live her life. Their coupling up has also added a turbulent romance to the acclaimed neo-Western series, and there has yet to be a dull moment between them.