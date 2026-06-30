15 Best Black Mirror Episodes, Ranked

Written by Charlie Brooker and directed by Carl Tibbetts, "White Bear" is an atypical "Black Mirror" tale with a tone that would be right at home on any "The Twilight Zone" revival. The sophomore episode of "Black Mirror" Season 2 is almost a horror story — it just holds its villain reveal very close to its chest until late in the game.

"White Bear" unfolds through the eyes of Victoria (Lenora Crichlow), a young woman who wakes up in a mysterious location with no memory of how she got there. TV screens display a strange symbol that has apparently turned almost everyone in the world into unsympathetic voyeurs. For a good while, it seems that "Black Mirror" is simply playing with the concept of bystander effect and the zombifying effects of screen time — and then, one of the bigger twists in the show's history arrives.

As it turns out, the episode's quasi-postapocalyptic setting is actually a massive amusement park where visitors watch Victoria relive the same horrifying day over and over as punishment for a terrible crime. We've been watching an allegory of violent deeds being turned into a public spectacle where society gleefully crucifies the culprit over and over again. The fact that Victoria committed a genuinely irredeemable crime adds layers to the situation, but her constant, amnesiac suffering as the bloodthirsty public looks on is exactly the kind of thought-provoking storytelling "Black Mirror" excels at.