10 Worst Episodes Of The Twilight Zone, According To IMDb

There are many excellent "The Twilight Zone" episodes that revel in delivering great twist endings with moral lessons. And then there's "The Last Night of a Jockey," which asks us the question: What if there was a short guy who wanted to be really tall?

Such is the central premise behind the episode, which features Mickey Rooney as Grady, a disgraced jockey who's been banned from racing due to doping horses, but seems mostly concerned by his five-foot height. When a mysterious inner voice offers Grady a chance to make a wish, he naturally asks to be tall. Two guesses as to whether the wish turns out to be a bit of a monkey's paw.

The episode's shortcomings don't fall on Rooney, whose committed performance as a hard-drinking loser at his wit's end is a far cry from his famously uncomfortable turn as Mr. Yunioshi in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." However, the decision for it to be a Rooney one-man show would require a plot that's actually interesting. Instead, the episode's height play is somewhat uninteresting, and the moral lesson about Grady's suffering being caused by his failure to make a wish that would redeem himself or help the world in some way is the exact same one that the show delivers in much better ways over the course of its run. Still, seeing Rooney stumble around an apartment that's suddenly far too small for him is fun.