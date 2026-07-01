All 5 Seasons Of Breaking Bad, Ranked

Split into two halves consisting of eight-episodes, Season 5 of "Breaking Bad" is the best final season of any TV show. This is the season where everything finally falls apart for Walt. Season 5A focuses on the frantic rise of Walter's empire after taking down Gus, only to be marred by tragedy. The introduction of sociopath Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons), who without hesitation shoots a boy named Drew Sharp in the desert, serves as Jesse's breaking point. Later in the season, Walter commits his most petty, detestable act to date by murdering Mike, after losing an argument with him over his own pride and ego.

Season 5B is arguably the most satisfying run of final episodes in television history. With Hank now aware of the truth behind his brother-in-law, a tense-filled game of cat-and-mouse plays out, leading to an incredibly climactic shootout in "To'Hajiilee," and of course, "Ozymandias," which was also helmed by "Fly" director Rian Johnson. While Hank accepts his tragic demise, the episode's devastating peaks are heightened by his and Walt's surviving family members. Walter Jr./Flynn (R.J. Mitte) comes to terms with the monster his father truly is, Skyler is forced to reckon with being an accessory to her husband's crimes, and a grieving Marie (Betsy Brandt) breaks viewers' hearts when she realizes her husband is never coming back.

The enthralling finale, "Felina," serves as the perfect conclusion to Walter's arc. Watching Walt admit that he embraced his Heisenberg persona for his own pride, rather than helping his family, is just as cathartic as him freeing Jesse before he takes his last breath. Featuring the best character development, dialogue, directing, and pacing in the entire series, Season 5 is a masterful end to Walter's journey, without absolving or glorifying the devastation he leaves behind.