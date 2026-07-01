The Shield's Visceral Storylines Ended Up Giving One Star Nightmares

Have you ever been so committed to a job that it's had detrimental effects on your physical and mental well-being? If so, you might be able to relate to Kenny Johnson, whose intense method acting on "The Shield" — one of the TVLine's favorite crime dramas – really messed him up.

Johnson told Entertainment Weekly in 2022, "Sometimes I had dreams at night where I murdered someone and hid the body on the property, and I've got this guilty feeling that they're going to find out. It felt horrible; I started getting a lot of stomach ulcers." Johnson also noted that he was so wrapped up in playing his character, Detective Curtis "Lem" Lemansky, that he wrote diary entries from his perspective. This dedication is why some fans regard Johnson as one of the best TV character actors out there, but it clearly took its toll on his psyche.

Lem receives a shocking TV death in "The Shield" Season 5 after Shane Vendrell (Walton Goggins) drops a grenade in his car, blowing him to smithereens. However, Johnson wasn't ready to say goodbye at the time.