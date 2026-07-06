The Star Of A Beloved '60s Sci-Fi Show Turned Down James Bond On Moral Grounds

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James Bond might seem like a dream role for any actor, but one of the first stars ever approached for the part was steadfast in his refusal to lead the classic spy franchise. Patrick McGoohan is best known for his work on the classic 1960s sci-fi series, "The Prisoner," a psychological drama remembered for the surrealist Orwellian world it created.

McGoohan both created "The Prisoner" and starred on it as Number Six, a spy who had resigned from his position and subsequently found himself imprisoned in a strange coastal village under constant surveillance. In 1960, when Eon Productions began work on their first Bond film, "Dr. No," the role of James Bond was offered to McGoohan. Despite becoming synonymous with his role as a spy on "The Prisoner," though, McGoohan objected strongly to the idea of playing 007.

McGoohan was a strict Catholic and did not approve of Bond's excessively violent and sexual characterization. The actor once said to The New York Times that television "has an insidious and powerful influence on children. Would you like your son to grow up like James Bond?" He went on to explain his objection to Bond as a character, saying "Bond, I really think, is a sort of cartoon-strip fantasy, with morals that I find questionable."

In his autobiography, "When the Snow Melts," Bond producer Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli wrote that McGoohan "might have made a fine Bond," but noted that the actor "was strongly religious and was uneasy about sex and violence."