The '80s War Of The Words Show Changed Key Parts Of H.G. Wells' Sci-Fi Novel

The chances of anything coming from Mars are a million to one, which might be why the 1988 TV series, "War of the Worlds," revealed H.G. Well's iconic Martians actually came from a different planet altogether. "The War of the Worlds" has been adapted for just about every other medium — from the infamous radio serial that left many confused listeners terrified of an actual invasion, to Jeff Wayne's musical, and numerous film and television versions. Wells launched a sci-fi property worthy of endless remakes and reinvention, though the 1980s TV version took some serious creative liberties with the author's classic work.

Hardly the most underrrated sci-fi series of all time, the 1980s "War of the Worlds" never achieved the same iconic status as its precursor — the 1953 film adaptation, to which the show served as a sequel. To continue the story of alien invasion 35 years after the invaders had supposedly been defeated, the series made some major revisions. 1953's "The War of the Worlds" ended with the revelation that the aliens had been killed by terrestrial bacteria, which was foreign to their immune systems. The 1988 "War of the Worlds" revealed the bacteria had merely put the invaders in a state of suspended animation, from which they were awoken when they were exposed to radiation, killing the germs. The show eventually revealed the aliens came from the planet Mor-Tax, not Mars as previously believed, which was likely a more feasible origin for more scientifically informed audiences in 1988.