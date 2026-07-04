The Messed-Up Reason Jessica Alba's Dark Angel Cast Changed After James Cameron Left

James Cameron's "Dark Angel" started off strong, with Jessica Alba leading a resistance of super soldiers as Max Guevara, but when the sci-fi maestro handed the reins over to a new showrunner for Season 2, they drastically changed the cast for a bizarre reason.

"Dark Angel" was created by James Cameron and Charles H. Eglee, but it was axed by Fox after two seasons, making it one of many sci-fi shows that were canceled too soon. Eglee was also the showrunner for Season 1. Unfortunately, several members of the cast were reportedly fired for being too old when René Echevarria replaced Eglee for Season 2. Nana Visitor, who played major villain Dr. Elizabeth Renfro, claimed that age was the reason behind her exit from the series.

"I can't remember who was making the show at the time ... They decided it was going to be all young people. They got rid of everybody who was over 40," she recalled to Screen Rant. "Cameron left, and it became a very different show. So I was gone, we were all gone, unfortunately. But I do believe if James Cameron's version had been allowed to grow, it would have been a very interesting show." Unfortunately, James Cameron's sci-fi team up with Jessica Alba wasn't meant to be.