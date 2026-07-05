Why Harry Gifford From Marshals Looks So Familiar

"Marshals" sets Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) on a fresh path away from one of the best neo-western TV shows, "Yellowstone," as he becomes a U.S. Marshal in Montana. The story sees him tackling human traffickers, militias, and a dangerous cartel. While the former rancher and Navy SEAL isn't a loose cannon, his boss, Chief Deputy Harry Gifford, doesn't exactly trust him, either. If you're wondering where you recognize Gifford from while you wait for "Marshals" Season 2, he's played by Brett Cullen, an actor with numerous TV roles under his belt, as well as a handful of superhero movies.

One of Cullen's biggest early roles was as Dan Fixx in the long-running CBS soap, "Falcon Crest," about warring families in the wine industry. He made an impression on NBC's "The West Wing" as West Virginia Governor, Ray Sullivan, the conservative politician who helped balance out Senator Arnold Vinick's presidential race as his running mate. The "Marshals" star also played Goodwin Stanhope in "Lost," one of the best ABC shows of all time. Stanhope is one of the Others who appears in Season 5, which explores how the shady group infiltrates the survivors of Oceanic flight 815. Stanhope pretends to be one of the passengers who survived in the tail section of the flight, but is killed by Ana Lucia (Michelle Rodriquez) when she discovers that he's a spy.