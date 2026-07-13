Xena: Warrior Princess' Opening Credits Were Designed To Avoid Potential Gay Subtext

"Xena: Warrior Princess" is one of the best fantasy TV shows ever made thanks to its ambitious storytelling, impressive stunt work, and great performances from Lucy Lawless as Xena and Renee O'Connor as Gabrielle. Fans loved the subtle relationship between the pair of traveling heroes, but the network intentionally designed the opening credits to avoid potential gay subtext between them.

"Xena: Warrior Princess" was kickstarted after an impressive backdoor pilot on "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," where Lawless wasn't even supposed to play Xena originally. Creator Robert Tapert revealed that the spin-off's credit sequence was one of the only times Universal Television stepped in with notes. He said that the network was worried they would "lose advertisers" if the duo were even shown "in the same frame in the title sequence." It's important to remember that "Xena: Warrior Princess started in the 1990s, and the subject of queer relationships in TV and film wasn't as open as it is now.

Tapert told Entertainment Weekly: "They were that strict about not wanting to make any insinuation that there was more between them than just good buddies. It was never really meant to be about two gay women on the road together, that developed on its own."