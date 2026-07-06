Between Seinfeld And Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Starred In A Hit Sitcom Nobody Talks About Anymore

Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred in two of the best sitcoms ever made, but, in-between, she led a show that has been largely forgotten. "The New Adventures of Old Christine" follows Louis-Dreyfus as divorced mother Christine, who struggles to stay friends with her ex-husband Richard (Clark Gregg) as he dates a younger woman nicknamed New Christine (Emily Rutherfurd). The show received glowing reviews, strong ratings, and co-starred Wanda Sykes, but was still canceled by CBS in 2010.

In a May 2010 interview with TV Guide (via Digital Spy), the show's creator, Kari Lizer, accused CBS of not supporting the show enough. "I hate to say it, but I'm afraid they don't care much for the female-of-a-certain-age point of view over there. How else do you explain them squandering the talents of Julia and Wanda?" she said.

Talking to the Hollywood Reporter in 2026, Louis-Dreyfus said CBS treated the show "like s**t" and that the network had "screwed us" by canceling it at 88 episodes. "The New Adventures of Old Christine" had only been 12 episodes away from its 100th episode, which would've made it ripe for a syndication deal. Perhaps the series would've had more cultural staying power if it had enjoyed consistent reruns after its Season 5 finale, but instead, it became one of the many shows from the 2000s that nobody seems to talk about.