What To Watch Thursday: Survival Of The Thickest Ends, John Oliver Visits General Hospital, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: John Oliver heads to Port Charles, "Ready or Not 2" hits Hulu, and "Survival of the Thickest" comes to an end.
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Showtimes for July 2, 2026
Criminal Minds: Evolution
The BAU investigates a string of brutal police oﬃcer executions in a border town; behind prison walls, Voit receives an enigmatic visitor, one who may not be what they seem.
Gamechangers: America's Top 25 Female Athletes
Talking heads for the special include four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan, and Olympic medalists Alysia Montaño and Adam Rippon.
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side; Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, and Elijah Wood co-star.
Survival of the Thickest
Final season premiere: Riding high in the world of designer fashion, Mavis leans into a life-changing new adventure as she and Luca embark on the journey of starting a family.
FIFA World Cup
- Spain vs. Austria (3 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo)
- Portugal vs. Croatia (7 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo)
- Switzerland vs. Algeria (11 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo)
General Hospital
Sonny makes a revelation; Ava hears a shocking confession; Anna is grateful; Tracy supports Cody; Carly is stunned; John Oliver begins a three-episode guest arc.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
A Jamptons house bash goes off; Mike takes "extra" to a whole new level for Sammi's gender reveal; Pauly gets ready to flip the script.
Surviving Earth
Examine the story of a giant marine reptile who scours the dying seas to find food for her unborn baby before giving birth amidst a super hurricane.
The Americas: A Wild 250th
The special showcases American species whose deep connection to the land and nation’s history has left a mark on the country; Tom Hanks narrates.