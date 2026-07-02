WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Thursday: Survival Of The Thickest Ends, John Oliver Visits General Hospital, And More

By Claire Franken
Mavis in Survival of the Thickest Netflix

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: John Oliver heads to Port Charles, "Ready or Not 2" hits Hulu, and "Survival of the Thickest" comes to an end.

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Showtimes for July 2, 2026

ET

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Paramount+

The BAU investigates a string of brutal police oﬃcer executions in a border town; behind prison walls, Voit receives an enigmatic visitor, one who may not be what they seem.

Gamechangers: America's Top 25 Female Athletes

Roku

Talking heads for the special include four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan, and Olympic medalists Alysia Montaño and Adam Rippon.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Hulu

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side; Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, and Elijah Wood co-star.

Survival of the Thickest

Netflix EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

Final season premiere: Riding high in the world of designer fashion, Mavis leans into a life-changing new adventure as she and Luca embark on the journey of starting a family.

ET

FIFA World Cup

See below for networks THREE MATCHES

  • Spain vs. Austria (3 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo)
  • Portugal vs. Croatia (7 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo)
  • Switzerland vs. Algeria (11 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo)

General Hospital

ABC

Sonny makes a revelation; Ava hears a shocking confession; Anna is grateful; Tracy supports Cody; Carly is stunned; John Oliver begins a three-episode guest arc

ET

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

MTV

A Jamptons house bash goes off; Mike takes "extra" to a whole new level for Sammi's gender reveal; Pauly gets ready to flip the script.

Surviving Earth

NBC

Examine the story of a giant marine reptile who scours the dying seas to find food for her unborn baby before giving birth amidst a super hurricane.

ET

The Americas: A Wild 250th

NBC

The special showcases American species whose deep connection to the land and nation’s history has left a mark on the country; Tom Hanks narrates.

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