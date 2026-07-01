Every Major Legally Blonde Easter Egg And Reference In Elle Season 1

Warning: This list contains mild spoilers from the first season of Prime Video's "Elle." Haven't watched yet? Get to streaming!

The new Prime Video series "Elle" may take place years before the events of "Legally Blonde," but that doesn't stop the show's creative team from working in a surprising number of references to the original 2001 movie.

In fact, "Elle" is basically one big "Legally Blonde" reference by design. Just as the movie chronicles Elle's journey as a hot pink fish out of water at Harvard, the show also follows Elle (now a 16-year-old) as she leaves Bel-Air and is forced to navigate a dramatically different social environment (this time Seattle). She finds herself torn between a total Warner type (easygoing athlete Miles) and more of an Emmett type (charming activist Dustin), and she even gets her own Vivian in the form of a similarly mean-but-misunderstood girl named Kimberly.

Still, the show finds meaningful ways to incorporate what we know about Elle into the prequel, from her obsession with "Days of Our Lives" to her belief that pink scented paper is just the way to go.

"We never wanted it to just feel like pure fan service," creator Laura Kittrell tells TVLine of working in nods to the movie. "We wanted [the references] to feel baked into the story and like it was tied to something emotional."

Below, we gathered a list of the major "Legally Blonde" references throughout the first eight episodes of "Elle Woods":