A Fan-Favorite Star Trek: TNG Episode Convinced Audiences The Broadcast Was Glitching

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" was never afraid to tackle a complex topic, including time travel. While this has given us some of the best moments in sci-fi, there is one time-based story that was so confusing, it pulled the wool over the audiences' eyes when it premiered. "Cause and Effect" is a must-watch "Next Generation" episode, but when Episode 18 of Season 5 aired on March 23, 1992, the live audience actually thought it was glitching, and they weren't thrilled about it. (Even though, overall, Season 5 is considered one of the highest-ranked seasons of "Next Generation.")

"Cause and Effect" is a time-loop story. That's par for the course in modern sci-fi experience, but back then, it was a novelty. The story is pretty straightforward: The Enterprise-D is destroyed with no survivors, but it's in a space-time anomaly. This traps the crew in a cycle of death. They have to discover the loop through context clues and deja vu, breaking the cycle and freeing themselves and another ship after the Enterprise-D has been caught in the loop for 17 days. The other ship, captained by Morgan Bateson (Kelsey Grammer), reports that they had been caught for 90 years.

When the episode started replaying the same day over and over again, the concept was so new that many members of the audience thought the broadcast had a glitch. They were rewatching the beginning of the episode on repeat. This wasn't a temporary moment, either. Many were so bewildered that they called into the local stations to let them know that there was an issue with the broadcast.