Is Peter Krause's Line Of Fire NBC's Answer To Blue Bloods? Watch First Teaser And Weigh In

By Ryan Schwartz

A family in law enforcement. A dining room table built for weekly multi-generational dinners. If NBC's first teaser for "Line of Fire" is any indication, the network may have found its answer to "Blue Bloods."

A year after Peter Krause exited ABC's "9-1-1," where he starred as firehouse captain Bobby Nash for eight seasons, the "Parenthood" alum is returning to NBC in a family drama that blends procedural storytelling with an overarching mystery.

Everything We Know About Line of Fire

Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth, Tommy O'Brien as Mike "Micah" Hollingsworth Jr. Scott Gries/NBC

New footage, first shared by People, introduces the Hollingsworth clan: Peter Krause's Mike, a Secret Service agent; Hope Davis' Jane, a U.S. Marshal; Kat Cunning's Clare, an FBI agent; Tommy O'Brien's Micah, also Secret Service; and Taylor Bloom's Russ, an analyst with the Department of Justice.

The official logline reads: "After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice... even if it means betraying their sworn code."

Writer Josh Safran ("Gossip Girl") executive-produces with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. Director Rebecca Thomas also executive-produces the pilot.

"Line of Fire" premieres Monday, September 21 at 10 p.m. on NBC (and streaming next day on Peacock; click here for a complete list of NBC fall premiere dates). Watch the teaser above, then hit the comments and let us know: Is NBC's new family law enforcement drama giving you "Blue Bloods" vibes?

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