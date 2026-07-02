Is Peter Krause's Line Of Fire NBC's Answer To Blue Bloods? Watch First Teaser And Weigh In

New footage, first shared by People, introduces the Hollingsworth clan: Peter Krause's Mike, a Secret Service agent; Hope Davis' Jane, a U.S. Marshal; Kat Cunning's Clare, an FBI agent; Tommy O'Brien's Micah, also Secret Service; and Taylor Bloom's Russ, an analyst with the Department of Justice.

The official logline reads: "After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice... even if it means betraying their sworn code."

Writer Josh Safran ("Gossip Girl") executive-produces with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. Director Rebecca Thomas also executive-produces the pilot.

"Line of Fire" premieres Monday, September 21 at 10 p.m. on NBC (and streaming next day on Peacock; click here for a complete list of NBC fall premiere dates). Watch the teaser above, then hit the comments and let us know: Is NBC's new family law enforcement drama giving you "Blue Bloods" vibes?