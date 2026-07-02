Chicago P.D. Shake-Up: LaRoyce Hawkins To Exit In Season 14

"Chicago P.D." is saying goodbye to an original cast member: LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Kevin Atwater, is exiting the NBC procedural in Season 14, Deadline reports.

Hawkins will reportedly return to wrap up his character's storyline before officially leaving the series. Amid his exit, "Chicago P.D" is said to be casting a new series regular.

A rep for NBC had no comment when reached by TVLine.

Though Hawkins has been a member of the ensemble cast since "Chicago P.D." premiered in 2014, his departure isn't a complete surprise. In Season 13, Atwater reconnected with an old friend, Officer Tasha Fox (Karen Obilom), and things quickly turned romantic. But the pair's dalliance didn't last long, as Tasha left the Windy City to take a job in Miami shortly after their reunion.

Atwater spent much of the season wrestling with his feelings for his new long-distant lover until Officer Tasha reappeared at his door with surprising news: She was pregnant with their child. Given that major development in Atwater's personal life, Hawkins' exit may be a sign that his character will follow his heart and head down to the Sunshine State to raise a family with Tasha.

"Chicago P.D." Season 14 premieres on Wednesday, October 7, at 10/9c.

Are you sad to see Atwater go? Sound off in the comments!