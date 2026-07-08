How Larry David Completely Blew His Audition For A Beloved '80s Sitcom

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In the late '70s, Larry David tried out for a guest role on the hit sitcom "Mork & Mindy," but the audition could not have gone worse. Garry Marshall, creator of the "Happy Days" spin-off and Robin Williams-led series, recalled in his memoir, "My Happy Days in Hollywood," how his sister Ronny Hallin (a producer for the show) met with David for his audition. "[She] tried to recruit another funny comedian named Larry David early on," Marshall wrote, "but when Larry came in for the audition, he penciled up the scene he was supposed to act in. Ronny asked him what he was doing, and he said 'punching up the script.'"

"He thought he was auditioning as a writer," Marshall explained. David did not land the role, nor did the show offer him a writing job. The role he auditioned for, a con man named Ellsworth, went to comedian David Letterman instead. It was a rare acting gig for Letterman, who would later describe his performance as "so embarrassing," and joke that it had "nearly ruined" the show.