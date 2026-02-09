15 TV Shows Like Game Of Thrones Every Fan Should Watch

"Game of Thrones" was such a massive success for HBO that nearly every subsequent historical or fantasy show has been compared to "GoT." The cultural phenomenon influenced pop culture for years to come. Though it's been off the air for six years since that divisive, scorched-earth finale, "Game of Thrones" is still very much in the ether. Part of that is due to the two "Game of Thrones" spin-offs, "House of the Dragon" and the more recent "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

"Game of Thrones" set a high standard, but the series isn't entirely in a league of its own, either. Plenty of other shows include historically based stories and lots of fantasy series provide drama, action, and political scheming. If you're looking for something that will fill the void left by "Game of Thrones," here are 15 series that you should watch next.