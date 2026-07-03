TVLine Asks: Is Tony DiNozzo NCIS' Next Director? Did The Bear Final Shot Confuse? Was S.W.A.T. Exiles News Surprising? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "NCIS," "The Bear," "S.W.A.T. Exiles," and more.
1| Now that "The Bear" has closed its doors for good: Did Carmy get that architectural internship? Or was he swiftly escorted out of the building after rambling on like that during his interview? As much as some fans hated Claire, couldn't she have been allowed to speak at least one word of dialogue in the final season? And was it odd that the final shot of the series finale was not of Carmy or Sydney, but of Richie flying to Japan with Jess? Even though we definitely squealed when we realized she was sitting next to him on the plane?
2| We ask this as fans of both "My Adventures With Superman" and musical theater: Did we really need that out-of-nowhere duet between Lois and Kara this week?
We're also wondering...
3| During Megan Thee Stallion's visit to "Love Island," why did she say that Kenzie's time in the villa has been like "Dora looking for Diego"? Sure, Kenzie's been exploring this summer, but isn't Diego... Dora's cousin?
4| Did anyone have "S.W.A.T. Exiles" landing at Starz on their bingo card?
5| Instead of recreating the voice of the late Gene Wilder in the new competition series "Wonka's The Golden Ticket," why didn't Netflix just cast a newly unemployed Jeremy Allen White to play Willy Wonka?
6| Who else instantly thought "Garden State" when Simon & Garfunkel's "The Only Living Boy in New York" opened the "Brilliant Minds" series finale? And not that we want to harsh the good feeling of that baseball game Oliver organized to help Josh's dad, but, uh, who paid for it? Finally, were you surprised that three first responders entered a room full of passed-out people and didn't once think, "Maybe there's a gas leak and we shouldn't rush in until we know what's going on?"
We'd also like to know...
7| As thrilled as we are to see Mark Harmon back in the NCIS universe, how will his present-day storyline fit into the "NCIS: Origins" timeline? Will his presence take away from the ongoing narratives we're excited to see continue, such as the love story between young Gibbs and Lala?
8| On "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," would a high-security prison like Rikers really let two women using the same name and claiming to be the same person enter the facility as a lawyer on the same day? And is your head still spinning trying to make sense of Dennis' tangled criminal network? Lastly, is Karl's ex-wife Mallory (played by Jessy Hodges) quickly rising to the top of your personal Most Unlikeable TV Characters Ever ranking?
We're still wondering...
9| With Michael Weatherly returning to "NCIS" as Tony DiNozzo next season, do you think he'll replace the late Leon Vance as the team's new director? And do you foresee him having any personality clashes with Parker and the crew?
10| We'll take any Melissa McCarthy we can get, but doesn't a miniseries about the disappearance of JonBenét Ramsey — in 2026! — feel just a tad bit unnecessary?
11| Art is subjective, and dancing is tough, yadda yadda but wasn't the exotic performer in the background of the gentlemen's club scene in this week's "Criminal Minds" doing the absolute least? Girlfriend looked like she was waiting for a bus up there. Also: Guesses on what The Fan showed Voit in the episode's last scene?
12| Without giving too much away, what are the odds that both"Yellowstone" spin-offs, "Dutton Ranch" and Marshals," would end their freshman seasons with their youngest characters in similarly precarious situations?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!