TVLine Asks: Is Tony DiNozzo NCIS' Next Director? Did The Bear Final Shot Confuse? Was S.W.A.T. Exiles News Surprising? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "NCIS," "The Bear," "S.W.A.T. Exiles," and more.

1| Now that "The Bear" has closed its doors for good: Did Carmy get that architectural internship? Or was he swiftly escorted out of the building after rambling on like that during his interview? As much as some fans hated Claire, couldn't she have been allowed to speak at least one word of dialogue in the final season? And was it odd that the final shot of the series finale was not of Carmy or Sydney, but of Richie flying to Japan with Jess? Even though we definitely squealed when we realized she was sitting next to him on the plane?

2| We ask this as fans of both "My Adventures With Superman" and musical theater: Did we really need that out-of-nowhere duet between Lois and Kara this week?