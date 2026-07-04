Dutton Ranch Finale Hits Oreana With A Curveball: 'It's Going To Be Crazy To See' What Happens Next, Star Says

Carter and Oreana's star-crossed love story takes several interesting turns in the season finale of "Dutton Ranch," including one discovery that could change both of their families forever.

We're talking, of course, about the pregnancy test Oreana takes at the top of Episode 9. You can feel her panic through the screen as she waits for the result, a feeling that only intensifies once that little plus sign appears on the stick. Beth senses something is on Oreana's mind when she drops by looking for Carter, but Oreana stays quiet.

In fact, Oreana remains quiet on the subject for the rest of the episode. Despite spending most of the hour with Carter, and even deciding to run away with him (destination unknown!), she never actually tells him that she's pregnant. We get that this is a huge bombshell to drop on Carter, so we understand if Oreana is struggling to find the right moment, but we also can't help but wonder — is this baby even Carter's?

Sure, Oreana and Carter are exclusive now, but how much time has actually passed in the first season of "Dutton Ranch"? Could this baby belong to that rodeo ex-boyfriend of hers? It's not uncommon to discover a pregnancy more than a month after conception. Heck, if you ask TLC, it's not uncommon to give birth without knowing you were even pregnant!

For the sake of the show, though, we do hope that Carter is the father-to-be. He and Oreana have always had a Romeo and Juliet thing going on, and a baby that's half-Dutton/half-Jackson would make for some interesting dynamic shifts between the sworn adversaries. And don't even get us started on the idea of a wedding — can you imagine Beth and Beulah as in-laws?

Unfortunately, both Oreana and Carter have more pressing issues to deal with than a potential baby being on the way. The finale ends with Oreana discovering Rob-Will's dead body (was it Joaquin?), while Carter is taken hostage by Mariano's goons as retaliation against Beth and Rip. In other words, Carter and Oreana's road trip is officially derailed.