Dutton Ranch Stars Break Down Oreana And Rob-Will's 'Fractured' Relationship: 'She's Still A Daddy's Girl'

When it comes to complicated family dynamics, the Jacksons are certainly giving the Duttons a run for their money. And with the first season of "Dutton Ranch" coming to an end, the first family of Rio Paloma has never been more divided.

Come on, a therapist would have an absolute field day breaking down Joaquin's Beulah-induced mommy issues, and don't even get us started on Beulah's hot mess of a relationship with her actual son. But the biggest question mark of all is the dynamic between Rob-Will and his daughter Oreana, who have only recently begun sharing any screen time.

Actress Natalie Alyn Lind explains to TVLine that Oreana "has a soft spot for Rob-Will because he's her only parental figure," though she admits that "it's one of those things where the people you're closest to can hurt you the most." Despite that, "she's still a daddy's girl," Lind says. "She loves her dad even though he's probably not the best thing for her. And that's why she rebels so much against Beulah, because Beulah always tells her no and Rob-Will always tells her yes."

Speaking of Beulah, did anyone else raise an eyebrow when Oreana "surprised" Beulah with Rob-Will's arrival at the 10-Petal anniversary party? We detected a hint of glee in Lind's delivery, and she says we were absolutely right to do so.

"I think she loved it," Lind says of the part Oreana played in Rob-Will's ambush. "I don't think there's anything innocent about Oreana. She is her father's daughter. And there's obviously been some tension between her and Beulah in these last couple of episodes, so knowing that there was chaos about to be unleashed definitely excited her. The heart attack was a step too far, though. I don't think she would have taken it to that point, but she was excited for everything beforehand."