The Actor Who Plays Dutton Ranch's Azul Made His Acting Debut On A Hit Crime Drama
J.R. Villarreal is currently portraying the seasoned foreman Azul Ramos on "Dutton Ranch," but it was the acclaimed crime series, "Without a Trace," that gave him his start in Hollywood.
Back in 2003, Villarreal appeared on Season 2, Episode 7 of the CBS police procedural in a small role. The episode, "A Tree Falls," focused on the disappearance of Villarreal's character — a boy named Nelson Rodriguez. "Without a Trace" drew up all kinds of missing person scenarios over its seven seasons, but things took a puzzling turn in "A Tree Falls" when none of Nelson's family members reported his absence after he was abducted from his New York City neighborhood.
In his first-ever acting gig, Villarreal was around 10 years old when he portrayed Nelson on "Without a Trace," and the character's case perplexed Jack Malone (Anthony LaPaglia) and the rest of the FBI Missing Persons Unit. They eventually tracked down Nelson's brother, Theo, (Jeremy Ray Valdez) and discovered that his boss, seeking the return of stolen money, ordered the kidnapping. Nelson was rescued alive at the end of the episode. Even though Villarreal appeared in just one installment of "Without a Trace," his brief role served was a significant opportunity for a young performer.
Over two decades later, J.R. Villarreal is enjoying his role on Dutton Ranch
Over two decades since starting his acting career on "Without a Trace," Villarreal has taken on more advanced TV roles. Following years of brief guest spots on shows like "Ghost Whisperer," "CSI: Miami," and "The Bridge," Villarreal co-starred on "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion" in 2022. Two years later, he featured as Manuel in "Landman" Season 1. Now returning to Paramount+ on "Dutton Ranch," Villarreal has added his name to the long list of talented actors to star in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise.
Ahead of the first season, Villarreal discussed the experience of playing a seasoned cowboy on one of the best neo-Western series. Referencing the rodeo competition between the Dutton and 10 Petal ranches in Episode 6, the actor shared how much he enjoyed his time riding horses and wrangling cattle. "I was so looking forward to that. It was probably the best part as far as cowboying in the show," Villarreal told Paramount+. "It's really just been a dream come true."
From his early days on "Without a Trace" to his ongoing part on "Dutton Ranch," Villarreal has tackled many different genres and roles as a TV actor.