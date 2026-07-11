The Actor Who Plays Dutton Ranch's Azul Made His Acting Debut On A Hit Crime Drama

J.R. Villarreal is currently portraying the seasoned foreman Azul Ramos on "Dutton Ranch," but it was the acclaimed crime series, "Without a Trace," that gave him his start in Hollywood.

Back in 2003, Villarreal appeared on Season 2, Episode 7 of the CBS police procedural in a small role. The episode, "A Tree Falls," focused on the disappearance of Villarreal's character — a boy named Nelson Rodriguez. "Without a Trace" drew up all kinds of missing person scenarios over its seven seasons, but things took a puzzling turn in "A Tree Falls" when none of Nelson's family members reported his absence after he was abducted from his New York City neighborhood.

In his first-ever acting gig, Villarreal was around 10 years old when he portrayed Nelson on "Without a Trace," and the character's case perplexed Jack Malone (Anthony LaPaglia) and the rest of the FBI Missing Persons Unit. They eventually tracked down Nelson's brother, Theo, (Jeremy Ray Valdez) and discovered that his boss, seeking the return of stolen money, ordered the kidnapping. Nelson was rescued alive at the end of the episode. Even though Villarreal appeared in just one installment of "Without a Trace," his brief role served was a significant opportunity for a young performer.