Elle Season 1: The Best Outfits In The Legally Blonde Prequel Series Ranked

After seeing the first season of "Elle" on Prime Video, it's obvious that Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) has always been a style icon. Throughout the prequel series, Elle stands out from Seattle's plaid-wearing crowd with a splash of pink that brightens even the rainiest Pacific Northwestern day. She can't ignore her signature color, after all, even while wearing a Nirvana tee.

Set in 1995, the series makes it clear that Elle's fashion-forward mindset is shaped by the era she's living in (and the latest issue of Cosmo). Costume designer Sara Byblow worked alongside Sophie De Rakoff, the costume designer behind the original 2001 film, to create the perfect look for a 16-year-old Elle. "For us, it was a matter of building out, like, 'Okay, she ends up here, but how did she get there?'" Byblow explained to Bustle.

Below are our picks for Elle's best looks of the season, ranked. If our fashion tastes don't align, let us know your favorite Elle outfit in the comments!