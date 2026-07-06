Elle Season 1: The Best Outfits In The Legally Blonde Prequel Series Ranked
After seeing the first season of "Elle" on Prime Video, it's obvious that Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) has always been a style icon. Throughout the prequel series, Elle stands out from Seattle's plaid-wearing crowd with a splash of pink that brightens even the rainiest Pacific Northwestern day. She can't ignore her signature color, after all, even while wearing a Nirvana tee.
Set in 1995, the series makes it clear that Elle's fashion-forward mindset is shaped by the era she's living in (and the latest issue of Cosmo). Costume designer Sara Byblow worked alongside Sophie De Rakoff, the costume designer behind the original 2001 film, to create the perfect look for a 16-year-old Elle. "For us, it was a matter of building out, like, 'Okay, she ends up here, but how did she get there?'" Byblow explained to Bustle.
Below are our picks for Elle's best looks of the season, ranked. If our fashion tastes don't align, let us know your favorite Elle outfit in the comments!
5. Elle dressed to impress on her first day of school
Unfortunately, Elle's first-day-of-school outfit wasn't received all that well. She is met with immediate disdain when she first walks the halls of Seattle's Rainier West High in a preppy yet stylish baby-pink button-down dress. Her heirloom bright pink umbrella doesn't do her any favors either, as someone heckles, "You look like an idiot."
Despite the negativity, Elle remains her usual bubbly self. This look perfectly encapsulates Elle Woods trying to make a great first impression. Its collared neckline adds an air of sophistication, while her butterfly-clip hairstyle keeps her looking youthful. Butterfly clips were all the rage back in the '90s, but not for these Seattle teens. Color doesn't appear to be part of the vibe at Rainier West. While Elle's look might not stand out back home in Los Angeles, it certainly stands out in Seattle, albeit for all the wrong reasons.
4. She proves she can look good in green, too
In Episode 4, Elle battles a pep-less student body as she tries to organize Rainier West High's first-ever homecoming celebration. For her pep rally look, Elle has to step away from her beloved pink and embrace the school's forest green colors, in her own style, of course. She and Bruiser have matching chic Lacoste tennis skirt ensembles, while Elle finishes the look with a crisp white headband.
Sadly, the pep rally ends up being a flop thanks to Kimberly (Chandler Kinney). Homecoming race day, however, is worlds away from the sad pep rally, with a packed quad full of students. Elle pairs a chunky white Rainier West sweater vest with a sporty green skirt. Green-and-white hair ribbons complete the look with enough school spirit to last Rainier West a lifetime.
3. Elle's sweet 16 look is show-stopping
Episode 1 introduces Elle as she steps out for her glamorous Sweet 16 party. The intro pays homage to the iconic opening scene in "Legally Blonde," as Elle gets ready to celebrate her big day. The audience first meets teenage Elle in a hot pink dress, complete with a large bejeweled pink bow in her immaculately styled blonde hair. The look is tied together with strappy hot pink heels.
This outfit isn't just special for viewers meeting a whole new version of the character. It also holds special meaning for costume designers Sara Byblow and Sophie De Rakoff. Byblow told Bustle, "That sweet 16 dress is really so special to both of us; it was the first physical piece that we worked on together. We designed five dresses total, but for us, that was always the one." The look succeeds in showcasing a younger side of Elle while staying true to her signature style.
2. Her detention look is fire in more ways than one
Elle Woods might be the only person who looks stunning in detention besides Molly Ringwald in "The Breakfast Club." Episode 6 takes inspiration from the John Hughes classic as Elle and her friends land themselves in detention. As it turns out, Elle isn't quite the prim-and-proper "princess" her classmates believe her to be. When it comes to seeking justice, she'll do whatever it takes, even if that means setting off the school's fire alarm.
Her detention look features pink jeans secured with a pink Chanel belt, of course. She pairs them with an equally pink off-the-shoulder cropped sweater. Elle's half-up, half-down hairstyle is finished with a bright, fluffy pink scrunchie, a staple in every '90s fashionista's wardrobe. The vibrant look makes it nearly impossible for Elle to blend in when Principal Anderson (Matt Oberg) realizes she isn't actually supposed to be in detention, making her the group's unexpected Ally Sheedy.
1. Elle's Chanel mayoral debate fit is an homage to her future self
Throughout the season, Elle wears more than 70 outfits that capture her unique pre-college style. It is her mayoral debate look, however, where the more mature Elle Woods we all know and love begins to shine through. In an homage to the final courtroom scene in "Legally Blonde," Elle exposes a school-wide scandal with her wit and knowledge of fashion. In Episode 7, she steps out in a polished pink skirt suit.
The blazer-style top features a square neckline trimmed with a delicate white border and glittering buttons. The pink heart-shaped necklace she wears may be a reference to the silver Tiffany necklace Elle wears throughout the 2001 film. The cherry on top is Elle's mom, Eva (June Diane Raphael), proudly shouting, "Absolutely not! She's in Chanel," when Principal Anderson threatens to arrest her. If there's one thing Elle Woods is going to do, it's speak the truth while looking fabulous.