Why Heated Rivalry Isn't Eligible For This Year's Emmys

One of the most-talked about television shows of the year getting nominated for Emmy Awards seems like a slapshot straight into the goal. But the gay hockey drama "Heated Rivalry" won't receive any nods at this year's Emmys — here's why.

Though the series streamed in the United States on HBO Max, it was produced by a Canadian company (Accent Aigu Entertainment) and premiered on the Canadian streaming service Crave, which is owned by the similarly Canadian Bell Media. HBO acquired the show a few weeks before its Crave debut. Since no American companies co-produced Season 1, and "Heated Rivalry" didn't start off on an American network, the run is out of contention for the Television Academy's highest honor.

"Heated Rivalry," Jacob Tierney's adaptation of Rachel Reid's "Game Changers" series of romance novels, stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie as professional hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, respectively. Though the athletes are league rivals, they wind up falling for each other. Much of Season 1 concerns their evolving relationship and how to handle it, given the social mores of their sport. The seaon's B-plot is centered on another closeted hockey star, Scott Hunter (played by François Arnaud), who begins to question everything when he meets struggling art-history student Christopher "Kip" Grady (Robbie G.K.).