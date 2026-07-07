Our Final Emmys Forecast: Which Shows And Stars Will Nab Major Nominations This Week?

We start at the top, with HBO Max's showbiz satire "Hacks," which is sure to nab another nomination for best comedy series for its final season after four previous nods, including a win in 2024. (Last year's winner, "The Studio," hasn't returned for Season 2 yet, so it's out of the running.) Reigning champs Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are certain to defend their titles in the lead actress and supporting actress categories, too. In fact, in a feat that's positively Julia Louis-Dreyfus-ian, Smart has won the Emmy in all four seasons she's played "Hacks" stand-up comic Deborah Vance so far.

We also see Apple TV's "Shrinking" earning its second straight nod for best comedy series, with stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford tipped as the frontrunners for best lead actor and supporting actor, along with fellow returning nominees "Abbott Elementary" and "Only Murders in the Building." Former winner "The Bear" is on shaky ground, though. We saw Season 4 — which is the season eligible this year, for the record — as a strong comeback season, but will voters punish it for a perceived downturn in quality (and for being the least funny "comedy" on TV)? Stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri are still likely to be in the mix in their respective acting categories, but the show's days of dominating the Emmys may be in the past.

Then we have the new arrivals, with Apple TV's "Widow's Bay" and "Margo's Got Money Troubles" looking to make noise in their freshman seasons. (Personally, we'd love to see the fiendishly clever "Widow's Bay" break through with much-deserved nods for stars Matthew Rhys and Kate O'Flynn.) Plus, an old friend returned this year in the form of HBO's "The Comeback," with Lisa Kudrow a cinch to claim another best actress nod as iconic actress Valerie Cherish — and maybe even challenge Smart for the win. (Hey, Valerie Cherish won an Emmy. Why can't Kudrow?) Meanwhile, Netflix's rom-com "Nobody Wants This" might have to settle for watching the ceremony at home following a lackluster sophomore run, along with fellow previous nominees "Wednesday" and "Jury Duty."

Could the HBO oddball "The Chair Company" break through with a surprise nod or two? Will the return of "Malcolm in the Middle" inspire Emmy voters to honor Hulu's revival? How about a surprise nod for Ethan Hawke's acclaimed turn in FX's shaggy-dog mystery "The Lowdown"? Might Steve Carell lead a "Rooster" rally for his HBO college comedy? We'd support that last one, if only as an act of contrition for the horrible injustice of Carell never winning an Emmy for "The Office."