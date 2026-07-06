Why Dutton Ranch Isn't Eligible For This Year's Emmys

"Dutton Ranch" may have made a big impression on viewers since debuting in May, but it won't be riding off into the sunset with any Emmy nominations this year.

It's not that Paramount+'s hit "Yellowstone" spin-off — with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprising their roles as Rip and Beth — isn't worthy of consideration from Emmy voters. It simply comes down to a question of timing.

"Dutton Ranch" debuted its freshman season on Paramount+ on May 15, airing episodes weekly through July 3. (Check out our season finale recap here.) But to qualify for this year's Emmys, TV episodes had to air before May 31, leaving Season 1 of "Dutton Ranch" straddling two Emmy eligibility windows. So rather than split the season up, Paramount+ has reportedly decided to skip this year's Emmys and submit all of Season 1 for Emmy consideration next year. (TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for confirmation.)

It may get a little crowded at the ranch, though: "Dutton Ranch" has already been renewed for Season 2, and if that second season airs before May 31, 2027, it would also be eligible for next year's Emmys.