Why Dutton Ranch Isn't Eligible For This Year's Emmys
"Dutton Ranch" may have made a big impression on viewers since debuting in May, but it won't be riding off into the sunset with any Emmy nominations this year.
It's not that Paramount+'s hit "Yellowstone" spin-off — with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprising their roles as Rip and Beth — isn't worthy of consideration from Emmy voters. It simply comes down to a question of timing.
"Dutton Ranch" debuted its freshman season on Paramount+ on May 15, airing episodes weekly through July 3. (Check out our season finale recap here.) But to qualify for this year's Emmys, TV episodes had to air before May 31, leaving Season 1 of "Dutton Ranch" straddling two Emmy eligibility windows. So rather than split the season up, Paramount+ has reportedly decided to skip this year's Emmys and submit all of Season 1 for Emmy consideration next year. (TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for confirmation.)
It may get a little crowded at the ranch, though: "Dutton Ranch" has already been renewed for Season 2, and if that second season airs before May 31, 2027, it would also be eligible for next year's Emmys.
The Dutton Ranch cast features multiple Oscar nominees
Emmy voters might actually jump at the chance to hand "Dutton Ranch" some recognition because a few of its stars have taken home serious hardware before. The supporting cast includes Ed Harris — who has won two Golden Globes and earned four Oscar nominations, as well as an Emmy nomination for "Westworld" — as war veteran/veterinarian Everett McKinney, as well as Annette Bening — who's won two Golden Globes and been nominated for five Oscars — playing ranch owner Beulah Jackson.
Now "Yellowstone" never earned much love for Emmy voters — just one nomination for production design across five seasons — and its co-creator Taylor Sheridan has bluntly stated, "I'm not trying to win Emmys." But Kevin Costner did win a Golden Globe for best lead actor in a drama series for playing "Yellowstone" patriarch John Dutton, and the "Yellowstone" cast was nominated in 2022 for the Actor Award (known then as the SAG Award) for best drama series ensemble. So there's a chance that "Dutton Ranch" could get some attention at the Emmys — it'll just have to wait until next year to do it.
Who do you think deserves Emmy consideration from Season 1 of "Dutton Ranch"? Cast your vote in the comments!