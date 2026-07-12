Why ABC Canceled Mork & Mindy After Just Four Seasons

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If you were a TV watcher in the late '70s, you probably remember the madcap zaniness that was "Mork & Mindy." Starring the always unpredictable Robin Williams, the show was an instant hit and sent Williams' career into overdrive. But while we remember the show, the catchphrases (Nanu-nanu!), and absurdity, not many people realize the series only lasted four seasons.

Mork got his start on "Happy Days," on an episode that ended up becoming one of the best backdoor pilots of all time. Not long after that, Mork's spin-off was greenlit and, soon after, fans were suggesting the spin-off was better than the original. Season 1 of "Mork & Mindy" was a massive success and finished as a top 3 show in the ratings. Suddenly, it seemed as though ABC had found its next big sitcom success, but executives decided to tinker with the formula. The results were a never-ending slide in the ratings that the series never recovered from.

While Season 1 was mainly focused on Mork, which allowed Williams to improvise and create comedic genius, executives wanted Season 2 to look more like a traditional sitcom. Characters were added, and plots started revolving around the ensemble. They also shifted the show to Sunday night, a move Gary Marshall said also hurt. "The problem is that many kids don't watch a lot of television on Sunday nights," Marshall wrote in his memoir "My Happy Days In Hollywood." "So we were basically sent to the wolves." The result was a drop to 27th in the ratings.