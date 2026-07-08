Sullivan's Crossing Showrunner Steps Down After 4 Seasons
There's a shake-up behind the scenes at "Sullivan's Crossing."
Roma Roth, who created the CW series and has served as showrunner for the first four seasons, is stepping down as showrunner ahead of Season 5, Deadline reports. (TVLine has reached out to The CW for confirmation.) Floyd Kane ("Diggstown") will take over as showrunner for Season 5, which has been ordered by Canadian producer CTV and is set to film later this summer, although The CW hasn't officially picked up a fifth season yet.
Roth will remain as an executive producer on the series, based on Robyn Carr's bestselling novels, although Deadline alludes to rumors that the "Sullivan's Crossing" set "has not been a harmonious work environment" due to Roth's showrunner style. But "while Roth will no longer be in a managerial position," Deadline notes, "her creative vision is expected to continue to be reflected on the series." (Roth is also an executive producer on the Netflix hit "Virgin River," which is also based on books by Carr.)
Sullivan's Crossing already saw a major star exit
Debuting on The CW in 2023, "Sullivan's Crossing" stars Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon who returns to her rural Canadian hometown of Timberlake, Nova Scotia. "One Tree Hill" alum Chad Michael Murray co-stars as local love interest Cal. The cast originally included "Gilmore Girls" veteran Scott Patterson, who played Maggie's father Henry Sullivan, aka Sully.
But Patterson left the show after three seasons, saying in a statement: "The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue." The actor was also annoyed when showrunner Roma Roth implied that it was the show's decision not to bring Patterson back, "when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise."
"Sullivan's Crossing" returned for Season 4 — without Patterson — in April, wrapping up its 10-episode run on The CW last month. (See how the show explained Sully's absence here.) What do you think of the shake-up behind the scenes? Give us your take in a comment below.