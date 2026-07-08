Sullivan's Crossing Showrunner Steps Down After 4 Seasons

There's a shake-up behind the scenes at "Sullivan's Crossing."

Roma Roth, who created the CW series and has served as showrunner for the first four seasons, is stepping down as showrunner ahead of Season 5, Deadline reports. (TVLine has reached out to The CW for confirmation.) Floyd Kane ("Diggstown") will take over as showrunner for Season 5, which has been ordered by Canadian producer CTV and is set to film later this summer, although The CW hasn't officially picked up a fifth season yet.

Roth will remain as an executive producer on the series, based on Robyn Carr's bestselling novels, although Deadline alludes to rumors that the "Sullivan's Crossing" set "has not been a harmonious work environment" due to Roth's showrunner style. But "while Roth will no longer be in a managerial position," Deadline notes, "her creative vision is expected to continue to be reflected on the series." (Roth is also an executive producer on the Netflix hit "Virgin River," which is also based on books by Carr.)