This 2000s X-Men Show Remains An Underrated Gem Every Marvel Fan Needs To Watch

Arguably the best thing "X-Men: Evolution" did to differentiate itself from other X-tales of the time was age down most of its cast and place them in an actual high school. From the very first episode, characters like Cyclops, Jean Grey, Rogue, and Nightcrawler are teens who get to act ... well, like teens. They're kids who have to juggle saving the day with class field trips and finding dates for the big dance, all while hiding their mutant identities from the world. Meanwhile, fan favorites like Storm and Wolverine get to serve as older mentor figures.

"Evolution" took what fans know and adapted it all for the new millennium. Rogue is still very much Southern, just with an updated goth look. Cyclops still gets to become a no-nonsense field commander, and Wolverine remains the team's loveable gruff uncle — but the revamped ages mean the love triangle between them and Jean Grey is finally thrown out the window, giving the trio a chance to thrive outside that storyline.

Simply put, "X-Men: Evolution" is an underrated gem that continues to gleam bright in the ever-expanding Marvel canon. For fans who may have missed the show when it first aired, or those who are anxiously waiting for more "X-Men '97" episodes to roll out, be sure to check out "Evolution." Decades after its end, it remains one of the best "X-Men" stories ever told. You can currently find the show streaming on Disney+.