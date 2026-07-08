Industry Is One Of The Best TV Shows Of The Decade — So Why Do The Emmys Keep Ignoring It?

The Emmys' refusal to recognize "Industry" is even more inexplicable when we look at this year's nominees for best drama series. Contenders from last year like "Severance," "Andor," and "The White Lotus" are all out of the running this year, which should've opened up a spot for "Industry." Of course, "The Pitt" is back in the race again, and it deserves to be. (It's going to win, too, so this is all academic, really.) I also don't mind "The Diplomat" and "The Gilded Age" earning nods for their solid third seasons, and I'm happy to see newbies like Apple TV's sci-fi stunner "Pluribus" and HBO's "Game of Thrones" spin-off "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" in the mix as well.

But "Slow Horses," while a fine show, feels like a show that Emmy voters just pencil in for a nomination every year, along with star Gary Oldman, out of habit. "Paradise" took a hard turn into post-apocalyptic survival mode in Season 2, earning mixed reviews as a result. And "Your Friends & Neighbors"?! It's a fun show, and it did get better in Season 2 with the addition of James Marsden. But it's nowhere near as piercing or as daring as "Industry." And its nod for best drama series was its only Emmy nomination overall, so it's hard to understand how it managed to sneak into the field at all.

So what's the problem with "Industry"? Is it too sexy? The Emmys certainly recognized "Euphoria" for its first two seasons, not to mention the nudity-drenched "Game of Thrones." Too British? Voters handed out a slew of trophies to "The Crown" and "Ted Lasso." (And hey, as mentioned above: "Slow Horses"!) I just have to think that not enough Emmy voters have actually seen "Industry" — even though it hit series highs in viewership this past season — and the ones that have seen it aren't being loud enough about how great it is. Well, this is us being loud about it: "Industry" is really great!

HBO has renewed the show for a fifth and final season, so it will get one more shot at the Emmys... but we may have to be content with it being an undervalued asset.

Do you agree that "Industry" deserved some Emmy love? Let us know in the comments.