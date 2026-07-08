2026 Emmy Nominations By The Numbers: Biggest Milestones, Broken Records, And Surprising Nods

As we continue to digest the nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards — and break down this year's biggest snubs, among them the perennially overlooked "Industry" — TVLine is highlighting the standout achievements, surprising milestones and eyebrow-raising stats.

The headline-grabbers are obvious: HBO Max's "The Pitt" leads all programs with 25 nominations, while the streamer's "Hacks" follows close behind with 24. But dig a little deeper, and this year's nominations are filled with fascinating records, firsts and statistical oddities, which we've rounded up below.