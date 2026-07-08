2026 Emmy Nominations By The Numbers: Biggest Milestones, Broken Records, And Surprising Nods
As we continue to digest the nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards — and break down this year's biggest snubs, among them the perennially overlooked "Industry" — TVLine is highlighting the standout achievements, surprising milestones and eyebrow-raising stats.
The headline-grabbers are obvious: HBO Max's "The Pitt" leads all programs with 25 nominations, while the streamer's "Hacks" follows close behind with 24. But dig a little deeper, and this year's nominations are filled with fascinating records, firsts and statistical oddities, which we've rounded up below.
The Most Nominated Networks/Streamers
HBO Max led all networks and streamers with 122 Emmy nominations (combining HBO and Max originals), followed by Netflix with 111 and Apple TV with 89 — the latter's biggest haul ever.
Of HBO Max's total, 41% came from just two shows: "Hacks" and "The Pitt."
Hacks Gets the Last Laugh
With 24 Emmy nominations, HBO Max's "Hacks" broke the record for the most nominations ever received by a comedy series in a single year.
It surpassed the previous record holders — Apple TV's "The Studio," which received 23 nominations in 2025, and FX/Hulu's "The Bear," which also earned 23 nominations in 2024. That said, "The Studio" retains the record for the most nominated freshman comedy.
"Hacks" also surpasses "Schitt's Creek" as the most-nominated comedy series in its final season (received 15 nominations in 2020).
Spider-Noir Cleans Up!
Prime Video's Spider-Man offshoot tied NBC's "Saturday Night Live" for the seventh-most nominated program this year, with 11 Emmy nominations — despite receiving no nominations in the marquee races. That placed it ahead of perennial nominees like "Abbott Elementary," "The Bear," and "Only Murders in the Building."
All Her Fault Makes Peacock History
Nominated in seven categories, "All Her Fault" became Peacock's first scripted series to receive an Emmy program nomination since the streaming service launched in 2020, thanks to its bid for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Canceled Shows Score Big
CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," last year's winner for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, received a record nine Emmy nominations — its biggest haul ever — including Outstanding Variety Series.
It was followed closely by Apple TV's "Palm Royale," which earned eight technical nominations — but no series or acting nods — for its second (and final) season following its cancellation in March.
The Most Celebrated Final Seasons
Among series competing for their final seasons, HBO's "Euphoria" earned seven Emmy nominations, including major acting nods for Zendaya and Colman Domingo. Meanwhile, Netflix's "Stranger Things" and Prime Video's "The Boys" earned seven and five nominations, respectively — all in technical categories.
Multiple Nominees
Twenty-two performers received multiple Emmy nominations this year. Jason Bateman led the pack with four nominations, while six performers earned three apiece.
FOUR NOMINATIONS
- Jason Bateman: Performance and directing for "Black Rabbit"; performance and producing for "DTF St. Louis"
THREE NOMINATIONS
- Quinta Brunson: Performance, writing and producing for "Abbott Elementary"
- Paul W. Downs: Performance, writing and producing for "Hacks"
- Matthew Rhys: Performance and producing for "Widow's Bay"; performance for "The Beast In Me"
- Jason Segel: Performance and producing for "Shrinking"; producing for "Shrinking – In It Together"
- Martin Short: Performance and producing for "Only Murders in the Building"; host for "Match Game"
- Noah Wyle: Performance, directing and producing for "The Pitt"
TWO NOMINATIONS
- Sterling K. Brown: Performance and producing for "Paradise"
- Claire Danes: Performance and producing for "The Beast In Me"
- Colman Domingo: Performance for "The Four Seasons" and "Euphoria"
- Dakota Fanning: Performance for "All Her Fault"; producing for "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
- Elle Fanning: Performance and producing for "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
- David Harbour: Performance and producing for "DTF St. Louis"
- Oscar Isaac: Performance and producing for "BEEF"
- Jimmy Kimmel: Producing for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; host for "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire"
- Lisa Kudrow: Performance and writing for "The Comeback"
- Charles Melton: Performance and producing for "BEEF"
- Laurie Metcalf: Performance for "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" and "Hacks"
- Carey Mulligan: Performance and producing for "BEEF"
- Nick Offerman: Performance for "Margo's Got Money Troubles" and "Death by Lightning"
- Michelle Pfeiffer: Performance and producing for "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
- Keri Russell: Performance and producing for "The Diplomat"
- Sarah Snook: Performance and producing for "All Her Fault"
All of This Year's First-Time Performer Nominees
Twenty-eight performers received their first Emmy nominations this year. The full list, in alphabetical order, is below:
- Brittany Allen ("The Pitt")
- Tal Anderson ("The Pitt")
- Patrick Ball ("The Pitt")
- Leslie Bibb ("Hacks")
- Taylor Dearden ("The Pitt")
- Dale Dickey ("Widow's Bay")
- Fiona Dourif ("The Pitt")
- Ernest Harden Jr. ("The Pitt")
- Gerran Howell ("The Pitt")
- Charlie Hunnam ("Monster: The Ed Gein Story")
- Chase Infiniti ("The Testaments")
- Tina Ivlev ("The Pitt")
- Jeff Kober ("The Pitt")
- Hamish Linklater ("Widow's Bay")
- Charles Melton ("BEEF")
- Sepideh Moafi ("The Pitt")
- Carey Mulligan ("BEEF")
- Kate O'Flynn ("Widow's Bay")
- Sarah Pidgeon ("Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette")
- Miriam Shor ("Pluribus")
- Megan Stalter ("Hacks")
- Connor Storrie ("Saturday Night Live")
- Joy Sunday ("DTF St. Louis")
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga ("Pluribus")
- Matt Vogel ("The Muppet Show")
- Lauren Weedman ("Hacks")
- Karolina Wydra ("Pluribus")
- Youn Yuh-Jung ("BEEF")
Best in Freshman Class
"Widow's Bay" led all freshmen series with 19 Emmy nominations, followed closely by fellow Apple TV contender "Pluribus" with 18.
The rest of the pack included HBO's "DTF St. Louis" (13), Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" (11), Netflix's "The Beast in Me" and HBO's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (nine), Apple TV's "Margo's Got Money Troubles" (eight), Peacock's "All Her Fault" and Netflix's "Black Rabbit" (seven), and FX's "Love Story" and HBO's "Task" (six).
Best in Broadcast (Scripted)
Among the Big 4 broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC), "Abbott Elementary" reigned supreme with seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress, Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor.
A distant second were CBS' "FBI," which earned two nominations — Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming and Outstanding Stunt Performance — and Fox's "The Simpsons," which received nods for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Voice-Over Performance.
The following series earned one nomination apiece: ABC's "The Rookie" (Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming), "Shifting Gears" (Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series), and "Will Trent" (Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming); CBS' "The Neighborhood" (Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series); Fox's "Bob's Burgers" (Outstanding Animated Program); and NBC's "Stumble" (Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming).