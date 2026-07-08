Emmys 2026: The 20 Biggest Snubs, According To TVLine

By Andy Swift
Jeremy Allen White, Bill Skarsgard and Ashley Padilla Hulu, HBO, NBC

"It's an honor just to be nominated!" ... is not something the shows and stars on this list can say after today's announcement of the 78th Primetime Emmy Award nominations. But oh, how we wish they could.

This year's lucky nominees were announced earlier this morning by previous Emmy winners Jeff Hiller ("Somebody Somewhere") and Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear"), with "The Pitt" dominating the drama categories with 25 total nominations, and HBO Max's "Hacks" leading the comedy crowd with 24 nods.

And while we're happy for everyone who heard their name called, Team TVLine has assembled a list of 20 shows and stars we were really hoping would be among those celebrating a nomination today. For example, did the voters really say "No, chef!" to "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White? And what do we have to do to get the Emmys to acknowledge "Industry," climb the Empire State Building?

Airing live from Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, this year's Emmys ceremony is set for Monday, September 14 (8/7c) on NBC. And rather than hire another comedian to host the show, NBC is putting TV's biggest night in the hands of one of its biggest stars — Olivia Benson herself, "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay.

Read on for a list of the shows and stars we think deserved more love from Emmy voters this year (arranged in alphabetical order by titles and last names), then drop a comment with your own personal snubs below.

Marisa Abela, Industry (HBO)

Marisa Abela on Industry HBO

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

The Chair Company (HBO)

Tim Robinson on The Chair Company HBO

Category: Outstanding Comedy Series

Bryan Cranston, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair (Disney+)

Bryan Cranston on Malcolm in the Middle Disney+

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Sam Elliott, Landman (Paramount+)

Sam Elliott on Landman Paramount+

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Lucy Halliday, The Testaments (Hulu)

Lucy Halliday on The Testaments Hulu

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kit Harington, Industry (HBO)

Kit Harington on Industry HBO

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Ethan Hawke, The Lowdown (FX)

Ethan Hawke on The Lowdown FX

Category: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Industry (HBO)

Industry on HBO HBO

Category: Outstanding Drama Series

The Lowdown (FX)

The Lowdown on FX FX

Category: Outstanding Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (Hulu)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on The Bear Hulu

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outlander: Blood of My Blood (Starz)

Outlander on Starz Starz

Category: Outstanding Drama Series

Ashley Padilla, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ashley Padilla on Saturday Night Live NBC

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Tim Robinson, The Chair Company (HBO)

Tim Robinson on The Chair Company HBO

Category: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Ramón Rodriguez, Will Trent (ABC)

Ramon Rodriguez on Will Trent ABC

Category: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bill Skarsgård, IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO)

Pennywise on IT Welcome To Derry HBO

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

St. Denis Medical on NBC NBC

Category: Outstanding Comedy Series

Task (HBO)

Task on HBO HBO

Category: Outstanding Drama Series

The Testaments (Hulu)

The Testaments on Hulu Hulu

Category: Outstanding Drama Series

Alanna Ubach, Ted (Peacock)

Alanna Ubach on Ted Peacock

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White on The Bear Hulu

Category: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

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