Emmys 2026: The 20 Biggest Snubs, According To TVLine

"It's an honor just to be nominated!" ... is not something the shows and stars on this list can say after today's announcement of the 78th Primetime Emmy Award nominations. But oh, how we wish they could.

This year's lucky nominees were announced earlier this morning by previous Emmy winners Jeff Hiller ("Somebody Somewhere") and Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear"), with "The Pitt" dominating the drama categories with 25 total nominations, and HBO Max's "Hacks" leading the comedy crowd with 24 nods.

And while we're happy for everyone who heard their name called, Team TVLine has assembled a list of 20 shows and stars we were really hoping would be among those celebrating a nomination today. For example, did the voters really say "No, chef!" to "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White? And what do we have to do to get the Emmys to acknowledge "Industry," climb the Empire State Building?

Airing live from Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, this year's Emmys ceremony is set for Monday, September 14 (8/7c) on NBC. And rather than hire another comedian to host the show, NBC is putting TV's biggest night in the hands of one of its biggest stars — Olivia Benson herself, "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay.

Read on for a list of the shows and stars we think deserved more love from Emmy voters this year (arranged in alphabetical order by titles and last names), then drop a comment with your own personal snubs below.