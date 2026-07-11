UFC 329 Live Stream: How To Watch Conor McGregor Vs. Max Holloway 2 Online
Conor McGregor versus Max Holloway 2 is a mixed martial arts rematch over a decade in the making, as the pair originally fought in Las Vegas back in 2013. It's also McGregor's first match in five years after he took a break after being defeated by Dustin Poirier in 2021. So here's how to watch "UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2" online.
UFC 329 will stream on Paramount+ on Saturday, July 11, with the early prelim fights starting at 5 p.m. ET, and the prelims at 7 p.m. The main card starts at 9 p.m.
McGregor told ESPN that he's "the greatest featherweight since Bruce Lee," but he also praised Holloway, saying, "He has fought so many people. He has a very impressive body of work in the Octagon. He's a future Hall of Famer. Now, I get to showcase my level." McGregor won their previous bout by unanimous decision in 2013, making this a highly anticipated match.
Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2: Who else is fighting at UFC 329?
While Conor McGregor versus Max Holloway 2 is the main event of UFC 329, there are some other interesting matches on the card. England's Paddy Pimblett will face French fighter Benoît Saint Denis in a lightweight bout. Bantamweight fighters Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista are also up against each other, while Brandon Royval will take on Lone'er Kavanagh in a flyweight match. Rounding out the main card are King Green and Terrance McKinney in another lightweight fight.
The UFC 329 live stream comes only weeks after UFC Freedom 250, which saw Justin Gaethje take the lightweight title from Ilia Topuria in one of the most-watched UFC events of all time, with 34 million viewers tuning in worldwide. Considering this will be McGregor's first major fight after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier, this rematch could be just as popular.