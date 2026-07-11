UFC 329 Live Stream: How To Watch Conor McGregor Vs. Max Holloway 2 Online

Conor McGregor versus Max Holloway 2 is a mixed martial arts rematch over a decade in the making, as the pair originally fought in Las Vegas back in 2013. It's also McGregor's first match in five years after he took a break after being defeated by Dustin Poirier in 2021. So here's how to watch "UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2" online.

UFC 329 will stream on Paramount+ on Saturday, July 11, with the early prelim fights starting at 5 p.m. ET, and the prelims at 7 p.m. The main card starts at 9 p.m.

McGregor told ESPN that he's "the greatest featherweight since Bruce Lee," but he also praised Holloway, saying, "He has fought so many people. He has a very impressive body of work in the Octagon. He's a future Hall of Famer. Now, I get to showcase my level." McGregor won their previous bout by unanimous decision in 2013, making this a highly anticipated match.