Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Had One Condition To Appear In Chicago Fire

When Dick Wolf kicked off his One Chicago franchise in 2012, he wanted to make sure "Chicago Fire" felt as authentic to the Windy City as possible. What better way than by recruiting the city's actual mayor for a cameo?

As fans of "Chicago Fire" likely recall, former Mayor Rahm Emanuel played himself in the show's pilot episode, but it wasn't just a publicity stunt. He agreed to appear only if the production gave back to the real-life heroes serving the city.

While talking about his on-set experience with NBC 5 Chicago, Emanuel shared, "It's easier being mayor than playing mayor. I told them I'd do it under one condition: the TV show is making an investment to the firefighter's widow and orphans fund."

The NBC drama, which follows the firefighters, rescue squad members, and paramedics of the fictional Firehouse 51, gladly obliged. Thanks to that charitable compromise, Emanuel briefly appears in the series opener, where he walks toward a firefighter, gives a respectful nod, and shakes his hand.