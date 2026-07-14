Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Had One Condition To Appear In Chicago Fire
When Dick Wolf kicked off his One Chicago franchise in 2012, he wanted to make sure "Chicago Fire" felt as authentic to the Windy City as possible. What better way than by recruiting the city's actual mayor for a cameo?
As fans of "Chicago Fire" likely recall, former Mayor Rahm Emanuel played himself in the show's pilot episode, but it wasn't just a publicity stunt. He agreed to appear only if the production gave back to the real-life heroes serving the city.
While talking about his on-set experience with NBC 5 Chicago, Emanuel shared, "It's easier being mayor than playing mayor. I told them I'd do it under one condition: the TV show is making an investment to the firefighter's widow and orphans fund."
The NBC drama, which follows the firefighters, rescue squad members, and paramedics of the fictional Firehouse 51, gladly obliged. Thanks to that charitable compromise, Emanuel briefly appears in the series opener, where he walks toward a firefighter, gives a respectful nod, and shakes his hand.
Rahm Emanuel made three cameos in the One Chicago universe, including Chicago Med
Rahm Emanuel even attended the show's official October 2012 premiere at the Chicago History Museum, but his time in the Wolf Entertainment universe didn't end there. The politician later returned to play himself in the 2019 "Chicago Fire" Season 7 finale, "I'm Not Leaving You," which aired just five days after his final day in office. Emanuel stops by Molly's bar for a shot of whiskey before offering a toast marking the end of his term.
"So, here's to standing tall," Emanuel says during a toast. "And to Chicago's police and firefighters. Their service on behalf of the most American of American cities."
Emanuel also appeared in one other One Chicago series during his time as mayor. He shows up in "Derailed," the 2015 pilot episode of sister series "Chicago Med," one of the best current medical dramas on TV, which has been renewed for a Season 12 as of this writing. In the episode, he attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, where the series takes place.