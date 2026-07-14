10 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Chi

Ever since 2018, audiences have gotten to know and follow the everyday lives of people living in the South Side of Chicago in the drama series "The Chi." Running for eight seasons on Showtime, the series provided viewers with a community perspective on families and individuals brought together through tragedy and triumph. While not downplaying the dangerous elements of the neighborhood, the show focuses on the slice-of-life joys and humanist victories of its residents. Simply put, "The Chi" is one of the best Showtime shows of all time and its continued presence will be missed.

Fortunately, there are plenty of other series that offer a community-wide scope to their respective storytelling and ensemble casts. Whether it's comedies that get their gags from the nuances of their neighborhoods, or crime dramas using their urban settings, there are a lot of similarly scaled shows. With that in mind, we're highlighting our favorites — each of these shows really imbuing their respective stories with a sense of community that only grows as they progress. Here are the 10 best TV shows like "The Chi" that fans should add to their watchlists next.