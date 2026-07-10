One Of The Most Influential Sci-Fi Franchises Ever Has A New Series On Prime Video

The cyberpunk genre owes a huge debt to Masamune Shirow's "Ghost in the Shell," the essential manga from 1989 that inspired Rupert Sanders' controversial Scarlett Johansson-starrer. Sanders' 2017 film is just one adaptation in a longstanding sci-fi franchise, as a brand-new anime tackling Shirow's source material recently dropped its first episode on Prime Video. This highly anticipated entry, Science Saru's "The Ghost in the Shell," strives to stay more faithful to the manga while establishing a distinct identity of its own.

"When I re-read the original manga, I was surprised by how accurately it understood technologies like AI," series director Mokochan told Polygon, praising Shirow's eerily prescient vision formulated more than 30 years ago.

Episode 1 introduces us to Major Motoko Kusanagi, who becomes the cyborg squad leader of a top-secret special-forces unit undertaking dangerous missions. Unlike the more somber portrayals of The Major in both Mamoru Oshii's 1995 classic "Ghost in the Shell" and the 2002 series "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex," this version of her hews closer to the playful and irreverent characterization in Shirow's manga.

The setting is New Port City, a bustling metropolis whose inhabitants have embraced cybernetic technology and its various augmentations. In this world, human brains can be put in mechanical casings for seamless access to online networks, with a person's "ghost," or human consciousness, remaining intact.